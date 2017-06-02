This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photography by: Rodney Stewart Photographer

The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade’s thirteenth annual RAISE THE BAR Networking and Cocktail Reception was held at Temple Israel of Greater Miami on Thursday, May 18th. The event raises funds for collaborations and advocacy campaigns that work to eliminate human trafficking and domestic violence, including supporting The Honorable Judge Amy Karan Fund. Approximately 300 of South Florida’s attorneys, accountants and other business professionals came together for an evening of networking, food and drinks in support of a great cause. One of the event’s highlights was a special fashion presentation by Trina Turk & Mr Turk as models showcased the Summer 2017 collection.