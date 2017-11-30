FREE CONCERT for World AIDS Day Event in Support of on-going Relief Efforts for Puerto Rico

In commemoration of World AIDS Day, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV/AIDS service organization, will host a free concert event, hosted by comedian Aida Rodriquez and featuring Grammy-nominated artist and actress Sheila E., Latin Grammy Award-winning reggae artist Yandel and hot, new singer-songwriter Becky G. The event, which will also serve as a fundraiser for AHF’s on-going relief efforts in Puerto Rico, will also feature a special presentation by Carmen Yulin Cruz, Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Mayor Cruz will give an update on Puerto Rico, sharing the current needs for recovery of the island and a “call to action” for further community support. A special presentation will be made by, recently sworn-in, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez . AHF President Michael Weinstein will join AHF Southern Bureau Chief Michael Kahane and members of the AHF Board of Directors to present Mayor Cruz with the 2017 Humanitarian Award for her on-going courageous and heroic leadership following the recent tragedies that impacted the island as a result of hurricane’s Irma and Maria. Taking place on Friday, December 1st at Miami’s Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, located at 301 Biscayne Blvd. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are free by registering at AHF.org. The public will be allowed into the venue, until capacity has been reached.

At the December 1st event, AHF will also launch the next phase of the Power 2 Puerto Rico fundraising campaign to continue to engage the community around providing funds to support AHF’s next phase of relief efforts for the people of Puerto Rico, given the on-going critical needs of the island, following the immense devastation of hurricanes Irma and Maria. AHF will make a dollar-for-dollar match for all funds that are raised during the concert.

“We are very excited that these amazing artists are joining us as we celebrate 30 years of community impact and continue to create on-going awareness around the needs that still exist as we work to address the growing HIV/AIDS epidemic, especially in Miami-Dade and Broward counties,” stated AHF Southern Bureau Chief Michael Kahane. “We are equally as pleased that San Juan Mayor, Carmen Yulin Cruz will join us as we both honor her for her courageous leadership and continue to raise funds at the concert to further support the critical needs of the people of Puerto Rico. The cameras have all gone away, but the dire needs of the island are continuing to grow, and AHF is committed to continue to lead the charge in keeping the community engaged in supporting our fellow citizens.”

The Miami event is a part of a series of global activities AHF will present to both commemorate World AIDS Day on December 1st and celebrate its 30th anniversary, as it continues to spread awareness about HIV and AIDS. Other events include a free concerts in Los Angeles, Haiti and Mexico City as well as free awareness and testing events in local communities throughout the U.S., Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, Eastern Europe and Asia.

According to UNAIDS, over 36 million people are living with HIV/AIDS around the world. Each year 2 million people become infected with the virus and 1 million people die of AIDS-related causes. While millions of people today are accessing lifesaving antiretroviral therapy, millions more still desperately need it. The end of the epidemic is only possible, if governments and world leaders Keep the Promise on AIDS.”