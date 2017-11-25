Wynwood Oven: A new place to ‘Wyn’ and dine opens its doors

Wynwood Oven has opened its doors in Miami’s Wynwood Art District.

Conceived by Wine by the Bay owner and former Design District gallerist Stefano Campanini, Wynwood Oven will offer a wine-centric menu, pizza, food and wine pairing dinners and events.

Inspired by the neighborhood Italian enoteca, Wynwood Oven (nicknamed “Wyn,” that plays on words wine and Wynwood) presents a casual ambiance to share and enjoy new experiences. The restaurant offers a superb and animated wine list that complements a carefully curated menu of imaginative dishes, inspired by Italian heritage. Discover the art of gastronomy through the lens of a wine-centric menu.

“When we opened Wine by the Bay, I had anticipated being a local wine shop offering to Downtown residents boutique and collectible wines, Champagne — you know, wine that can’t be found in supermarkets,” Campanini said. “We never expected to be hosting three to sometimes even six events per week — tasting classes, private and corporate events, dinners, etc.

“With Wynwood Oven, we can now offer the proper space to host wine pairing dinners, an extensive wine-by-the glass menu and more. I am also happy to return to the art district and have a place that three of my greatest passions (wine, food and art) can find semblance.”

A native of Parma, Italy, Campanini was an explorer and adventurist. Knowledge has come from taking the backroads, whether it is sailing solo from Connecticut to South America, riding the Alaskan Highway on motorcycle, or long distance running through the Argonne Forest. At Wynwood Oven, Campanini oversees the process from terroir to plate.

His support staff includes chefs, a pizzaiolo, and sommeliers. Wynwood Oven’s all-day menu offers: Stuzzichini; Antipasti (Starters); Wood Fire Pizza; First and Second Courses; Desserts.

The atmosphere is urban, artsy and designed by Campanini — from the bold artificial turf stripes on the façade to the red and gold tabletops and LED-lit wine rack suspended from a vaulted ceiling. And akin to the neighborhood, Campanini plans on rotating large-scale modern paintings by contemporary artists.

Wynwood Oven, located at 2085 NW Second Ave, Suite 105, is open Tuesday to Sunday, noon to 10 p.m. Phone 305-573-5155, visit wynwood-oven.com or send email to welcome@wynwood-oven.com,