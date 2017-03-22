Miamians soon will get a fresh taste of the Italian spirit when Zucca Ristorante and Bar opens in Coral Gables’ landmark Hotel St. Michel.

The restaurant will serve authentic Italian cuisine and exclusive mixology by the bar-masters of Cocktail Cartel in masterfully crafted, modern spaces. Opening in March, Zucca is the latest restaurant concept to join the portfolio of Venezuela’s leading Da Silva Hospitality Group, as the company’s first U.S. venture.

Zucca is Da Silva Hospitality Group’s interpretation of the genesis of Italian eateries, where classic techniques are used to prepare creative cuisine in a comfortable and contemporary setting. The multi-generational company is recognized for its collection of more than 30 of the most notable hotels and restaurants throughout Venezuela.

“We are thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of Zucca,” said Erasmo Da Silva, CEO of Da Silva Hospitality Group.

“With much of my family roots from Sicily, I have always had an affinity for Italian culture and cuisine. As a tribute to my heritage, Zucca presents our modern take on soul-satisfying Italian fare, and we know it will be enjoyed,” added Keiny Da Silva, vice president of Da Silva Hospitality Group.

At the start of their dining experience, guests are presented with a selection of antipasti. These light bites include several variations of hand-crafted, traditionally prepared Mozzarella from the restaurant’s Mozzarella Bar, such as Mozzarella di Bufala and Bocconcini, as well as fresh cheeses like, Burrata and Stracciatella.

Customizable charcuterie boards feature delectable sliced meats and cheeses, with options that include, Prosciutto di Parma, Mortadella or Bresaola and Parmigiano Reggiano, Pecorino or Taleggio, each from various regions throughout Italy, from Tuscany to Lombardy, and beyond.

Adding to the authenticity of the menu, a hand-selected culinary team from Italy was brought to helm ZUCCA’s kitchen and includes Michelin-trained, chef Tony Maldonado and sous chefs Egidio Forastiere and Ludovico Amadio.

Shareable starters designed to please the most refined palates include, Burrata e Pesche all Griglia — fresh, creamy burrata cheese, served with grilled peach; Timballo di Melanzane al profumo di Tartufo — eggplant timbale with ricotta cheese and truffle oil, and Fiori di Zucca ripieni di Ricotta e Acciughe — fried zucchini flowers stuffed with ricotta cheese and anchovies.

Guests will indulge their taste buds with satisfying pasta dishes, like Linguini con Bottarga di Sardinia e Acciughe — linguini with Sardinian bottarga, white wine, broccoli, garlic and parsley, and Mezze Lune di Asparagi — half-moon-shaped ravioli stuffed with asparagus and served in a light nettarino cherry tomato sauce.

Offering plates from both land and sea, additional menu items include, Bistecca alla Fiorentina — a 32-ounce T-bone steak, dry-aged for 21 days and served with two sides of the guest’s choice, and Baccala’ fresco con Pomodorini, Capperi e Olive Taggiasche — fresh cod filet with cherry tomatoes, capers and a taggiasche olive sauce, served over creamy polenta.

ZUCCA also will be one of the only restaurants in Coral Gables to dry-age meat for 21 days in-house. Each of the menu’s main courses can be complemented with sides like, mixed mushrooms sautéed in olive oil and garlic, or asparagus and pork cheek.

Located adjacent to the restaurant, The Zucca Bar will feature a custom mixology program that is exclusively curated by Cocktail Cartel, a Miami-based team of talented mixologists who deliver creative cocktail programs to a variety of notable hospitality brands.

The large space offers a lounge area with plush leather seating, a white marble-top bar and glass-enclosed, 1,000-bottle wine cellar. It is both vibrant and inviting, ideal for happy hour or an evening outing. The bar will serve off-menu items such as, crostini — flavorful bite-sized toasts with sweet or savory toppings that can be paired with an assortment of fine, hand-picked wines.

Set in the heart of Coral Gables, Zucca is poised to become a staple for the neighborhood’s business executives, young professionals, local influencers and food aficionados. The restaurant’s well-executed layout and interiors feature a palate of soft tones and rose gold accents, designed to exude modern elegance while remaining warm and welcoming. Live, European green moss will hang vertically throughout the space, adding an organic feel. Individual tables and tufted leather sofas will seat more than 150 people, while a semi-private dining area can be reserved to accommodate groups up to 18.

Zucca is located at 162 Alcazar Ave. Lunch will be served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dinner will be served Monday to Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. The Zucca Bar is open daily from noon through the late evening hours.

For more information on Zucca, visit www.zuccamiami.com or call 786- 580-3731.