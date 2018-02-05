600 Colorado college students to get funds in year three of unique cannabis tax scholarship

There’s nearly $750,000 in funding available to graduating Pueblo seniors attending a local college or university through Pueblo County’s cannabis-tax funded scholarship.

Pueblo County officials said Friday that they hope to award 600 scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year. That is 180 more scholarships than the county awarded in 2017.

Applications for the scholarship are at phef.net. The deadline to apply is March 1.

The Pueblo County Scholarship Fund is anticipated to have $700,000 in funding from the marijuana excise tax and another $113,981 from the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative.

Officials said 10 percent of the money collected in excise tax goes to the Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation, which administers the scholarships.

Pueblo County collects an excise tax on the first sale of wholesale retail marijuana that is grown in Pueblo County. The tax is charged to marijuana cultivators, only once, when marijuana is first sold or