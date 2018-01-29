Florida judge dismisses organization in medical marijuana lawsuit

By The Associated Press

A Florida judge has ruled that a lawsuit against the state’s decision to ban smokable forms of medical marijuana can proceed but without one of the key parties.

Leon County Judge Karen Gievers ruled on Friday that three patients suing the state can proceed because their claims that the ban impacts them are sufficient. Gievers dismissed the motion by People United for Medical Marijuana, which is the committee formed by Orlando attorney John Morgan, because it lacks sufficient grounds. The organization has 10 days to file an amended lawsuit.

Morgan spearheaded the 2016 state constitutional amendment making medical marijuana legal, which was approved by 71 percent of voters… Read more at The Cannabist