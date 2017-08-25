Many Americans use Cannabis for Chronic Pain Because it is Better than Opioids

Republished with permission from The Weed Blog; Read the original article HERE.

Currently, 1/3 America suffers from chronic pain, defined as pain that lasts longer than 12 weeks. It commonly coincides alongside secondary symptoms and conditions, from trouble sleeping to a weakened immune system to anxiety and depression. The problem with chronic pain and other health conditions, however, is that many people turn to opioid prescriptions, the reality of which is quite dangerous. Medical marijuana, on the other hand, is a viable alternative to opioids, which you will see in the infographic below.

Apollo Cannabis Clinic aims to offer safe and effective treatment for chronic pain and a variety of other conditions such as PTSD and anxiety via medicinal marijuana. The largest study on cannabis to date found that medical cannabis is effective at relieving not only chronic pain, but also a variety of other conditions, from muscle spasms associated with multiple sclerosis to nausea associated with chemotherapy. Not only is it effective, but it is also highly safe, especially in comparison to opioids. In 2015, 15,000 or more deaths in the United States were the result of opioid overdoses alone – marijuana, on the other hand, caused zero deaths. This is because while it is virtually impossible to overdose on marijuana, the same is not true for opioids.

The opioid overdose epidemic is perhaps compounded by the misleading and often false information that the public has received regarding opioid use. In 2007, for example, three top executives from Purdue Pharma plead guilty to marketing Oxycontin as a safe alternative and for giving inaccurate information regarding the risks of addiction. Another problem in all of this is that that a large percentage of those using opioids – 49 percent – get them from family and friends.

As you will see in the infographic below, however, not only is medical marijuana a safe and effective way to treat chronic pain and a variety of other health conditions, but it is also associated with a decrease in opioid-related deaths.