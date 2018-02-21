Medical marijuana conquered my 30-year opioid addiction, Florida man says

By Carol Kent Wyatt, Crestview News Bulletin

Garland Harp of Sunny Hills had a somewhat unique New Year’s Resolution this year.

“I was determined to come completely off opioids,” said Harp, who has had seven back surgeries spanning from 1986 to 2017 as a result of an injury suffered while working at a Georgia lumber company in 1985.

“Doctors put me on opioids back in 1985, and I’ve now been on every kind, from Percocet to OxyContin. It’s no wonder we have an opioid epidemic in our country; we weren’t educated about the dangers back then.”

Harp also suffers from a heart condition known as myocardial dissection.

Believed to be the first in Washington County to be granted a medical marijuana card, Harp says this is the third time he has attempted to wean himself from the opioids. He also says he owes his success to the passing of legislation in 2016 that created