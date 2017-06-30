Poll: Americans Want States, Not The Feds, To Have Final Say Regarding Marijuana Policies

By a margin of more than six to one, Americans say that individual states should be autonomous with regard to laws governing the use and sale of marijuana, according to survey data compiled by Survey USA and commissioned by the advocacy group Marijuana Majority.

Seventy-six percent of respondents – including supermajorities of Republicans (72 percent), Independents (78 percent), and Democrats (80 percent) – believe that states should “be able to enact their own marijuana laws without interference from the federal government.” Only twelve percent responded that the federal government ought to impose anti-marijuana laws in jurisdictions that have regulated the plant’s production, sale, or use.

An April 2017 nationwide CBS poll similarly reported that 71 percent of Americans oppose efforts by the federal government to interfere in states that regulate marijuana use.

Earlier this year, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions penned a letter to Congressional leadership opining that it was “unwise” for Congress to reauthorize the Rohrabacher-Blumenauer amendment. That provision, reauthorized this spring, prohibits the Justice Department from prosecuting those who are compliant with the medical cannabis laws of their state. The language is set to expire on September 30, 2017.

