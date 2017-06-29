Implications for Preventing Cognitive Decline

For the purposes of the study, researchers made sure to administer a small dose to the mice – low enough to prevent intoxication, but high enough to have significant effects on memory. Furthermore, this information points to low doses of cannabis having a similar positive impact on human memory. But, does this necessarily mean seniors should start using cannabis?

At this time, the jury is still out on whether this study actually means anything for humans. In the future, the authors of this study are hoping to conduct a human clinical trial to substantiate this theory. Until then, you shouldn’t expect cannabis to be prescribed to seniors with memory issues right away.

Nevertheless, there is still a great chance that a low-dose cannabis regimen could at least help maintain senior brain health. So, if you’re an older citizen and you choose to use cannabis for health reasons, go ahead. Just don’t expect miracles (yet).

While it is still uncertain to what extent cannabis can reverse brain aging in humans, feel free to take advantage of its other proven benefits, such as relief for chronic anxiety, insomnia, and pain. It can also be implemented into a treatment plan for certain medical conditions, like Parkinson’s Disease and epilepsy.
McKenzie is a media relations specialist for the Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida. In her spare time, she takes a special interest in health and fitness, including alternative treatments to common ailments.