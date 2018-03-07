The Marijuana Midterms

NORML releases candidate guide for growing electoral issue

With the 2018 election season getting into full swing, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) has publicly released their Marijuana Law Reform Candidate Packet. This packet encourage candidates to consider adding this important and topical issue to their platform by providing them with important scientific research and statistics related to the legalization of marijuana for both adult and medicinal use.

“Marijuana legalization is going to be a lead issue in the 2018 elections,” said NORML Executive Director Erik Altieri, “Advocating for an end to our decades long, failed prohibition is not only good policy, but good politics. Regulating the adult use of marijuana is currently supported by a majority of Americans from all political persuasions, and any candidate for local, state, or federal office would be wise to advocate for the will of the people and make ending prohibition a core plank in their election platform. Supporting sensible reform to our nation’s marijuana laws is not just overwhelmingly popular, it is the economic, scientific, and moral thing to do.”

With nine states having legalized adult-use marijuana regulations, and 30 states authorizing medical marijuana access, issues surrounding cannabis policy have taken center stage in local, state, and federal elections. Over 90 percent of Americans support medical marijuana access and 60 percent support legalizing and regulating marijuana in a manner like alcohol.

“If you look back at just the past year, it is clear that if we want the implementation of marijuana reform laws to succeed, we need to begin voting out officials who are permanently afflicted with Reefer Madness and replace them with forward thinking individuals who will fight for rational marijuana policies at all levels of government,” said Altieri.

“With a majority of states now engaging in activities that are in conflict with federal prohibition, it is absurd that House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), House Rules Chairman Pete Sessions (R-TX), and Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA) refuse to even hold a hearing on this issue,” said Altieri.

“However, it is not just members of Congress who deserve our attention. With ongoing efforts to delay the rollout of legalization and regulation of marijuana in Maine and Massachusetts, mostly at the behest of their Governors, we need to push 2018 gubernatorial candidates to take a proactive and positive stance on marijuana policy,” Altieri added, “If you look to New Jersey as an example, the exit of anti-drug zealot Chris Christie and the election of pro-legalization Phil Murphy, you can see the positive impact having a reform friendly governor has on the tenor of the debate. Already, the state is moving to expand and reinforce their long suffering medical marijuana program and his very election catapulted the topic of full legalization to the top of this year’s legislative priorities list.”

You can view NORML’s 2018 candidate packet here: http://norml.org/pdf_files/ NORML-Candidate-Packet-2018. pdf