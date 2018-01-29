Trump sees ‘carnage’ from American drug use but major cities actually getting safer

By Nick Miroff, The Washington Post

The use of illegal narcotics in the United States has varied over the years, but by many accounts – including the president’s – the nation has never been so high on drugs.

Seizures of methamphetamine and heroin at the Mexican border have surged. Cocaine use is spiking again. The opioid epidemic has pushed overdose deaths past 60,000 per year, a record.

“We used to have the ‘Age of Aquarius.’ Everyone thought that was a big drug age,” President Donald Trump said this month, evoking the 1960s counterculture. “That was nothing compared to this.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to deliver a speech Monday in Pittsburgh on two of his signature issues: violent crime and the opioid epidemic. He has implemented a tough new charging and sentencing policy, urging federal prosecutors to use every available tool to crack down on violence…