2017 kicks off with festivals and great outdoor events

Time for some great outdoor festivals this month. Coming up January 14-15, 2017, is the 66th Annual Beaux Arts Festival of Art on the University of Miami campus. This free festival will feature more than 220 fine art exhibitors and attendees will enjoy live music and family entertainment in the Main-Stage tent, a Family Fun Zone, children’s art experiences, lots of dining options and even free admission to the Lowe Art Museum all weekend.

Next up will be the huge Coconut Grove Art Festival, February 18 – 20, that draws artists from all over, many of whom make the rounds to other local art festivals such as the South Miami Rotary Art Festival, a 35 year tradition that was bumped from their date by the City this year. Sadly, no one at the City of South Miami thought to make a courtesy call to South Miami Rotary before giving the date up for a car show. Hopefully this will not have long term effects on that South Miami staple.

In Coral Gables, Gables Rotarians are hard at work coordinating their 2nd Annual Coral Gables Rotary Chili Cook Off on Sunday, February 26, from 1 – 5 p.m., at Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park. Event goers will enjoy live music by The Stiltsville and Funk Pedal with great food and drink for sale and more. This is a family fun day you will not want to miss. Admission is free but chili tasters will need to buy a wrist band for tastings and Rotarians will also be selling hamburgers and hot dogs.

Chairing this year’s Chili Cook-Off will be Past President of the Coral Gables Rotary Club, Debbie Swain, with a great group of Rotarian volunteers including Bruce Kerestes, Greg Martini, Terry Long, Sally Baumgartner, Yolanda Woodbridge and this writer, all of whom love the event. Look for several of the best chili contestants to return vying for several cash prizes including the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club, Miami Christian School, Gulliver Prep, Coral Gables Hospital, Firefighters, churches, Gator alum and more. For deadline information, sponsorships, or applications for a spot to compete with your best chili, visit www.chilichillin.com.

Congratulations to the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee with their final events for 2016 with a basketball tournament at Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest, International Tennis Tournament in Coral Gables and their Annual Golf Invitational at The Biltmore Golf Course. All of these events and so many others on their calendar of events make a massive economic impact on our community as does the Orange Bowl Committee. These two committees alone make the holiday season so much brighter for us all and deserve credit for showcasing youngsters and giving back to our community.

Finally, on December 26, Pinecrest resident Carmen Montoya opened her beautiful home up for the most fun wedding shower this writer has ever attended. The spacious patio pool area provided a great place for dinner and some outrageously funny games ending hours later with opening of gifts. The whole affair was orchestrated for bride to be, Christina Burns, by her second mom, Tania Stern, and sister, Cathie Burns. Christina and Rey Redlich will be married January 21, 2017.

Happy New Year… may the coming year bring joy and love…

Until next time, keep making each day count.

If you want to submit information for this column, please send your news via email to gloria@communitynewspapers.com.