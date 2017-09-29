3rd Annual Sock Campaign kicks off for Live Like Bella

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Live Like Bella once again partners with a South Florida company, Are You Kidding Socks, with a sock campaign to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer during September. This company, founded by two young brothers, Brandon, 11, and Sebastian Martinez, 9, was created out of their mutual passion for making a difference in lives of other children. Rachel Martinez, chief mom in charge of Are You Kidding Socks, credits their love of design and desire to help others as the drive to start Are You Kidding Socks which has been able to help many worthy organizations like Live Like Bella. Every year, the boys create a different sock design for Live Like Bella and in 2016 sold 18,000 pairs of socks. Their sales goal is 28,000 by the end of this year.

In fact, Navarro, CVS y Mas, and Milam’s Market have all partnered with Are You Kidding Socks to sell the Live Like Bella socks and have committed to donating 100 percent of the proceeds to the organization. In addition, Are You Kidding Socks has partnered with many Florida based schools to promote its #KidsHelpingKids initiative, while raising awareness for pediatric cancer.

For additional information please visit areyoukiddingsocks.com or call 305-345-2111. Follow the conversation on Facebook and Instagram using @AYKsocks and #KidsHelpingKids

Also, in support of cancer research and more, Note that the the American Cancer’s 5K for Life Run/Walk has been rescheduled for September 24 at Tropical Park. To register, visit www.splitsecondtiming.com/2017-american-cancer-society-miami.

Save this Paws4You date to save lives of pets. On October 29 bring your family and dogs to Pinecrest Gardens where thousands of people with their pooches will parade through the lush landscape once again in search of tricks and treats. Enjoy beer, wine, food, costume contests, games, trick-or-treating, pumpkin patch portraits, and more…all benefiting the homeless pets Paws4You saves from euthanasia.

In other news, GFWC Coco Plum Woman’s Club presents Ann’s 10th Annual English Tea Party and Fashion Show by Chico’s on Wednesday September 27, 2017 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be held at their clubhouse 1375 Sunset Drive, Coral Gables. Donation: $ 35 to benefit Hacienda Girls Ranch in Melbourne, a foster care group home and emergency shelter for up to 14 females ages 12 to 17 and transitional home for up to eight single females ages 18 to 23 and different non-profit organizations the club supports in our community. For reservations, call Kim Schain: 305-322-4626 or e-mail <Nadine712@icloud.com> not later than September 22.

Paws 4 You’s recent fundraiser raised $80,000 thanks to generous support from the community. Guest emcee for the affair was humorist and author Dave Barry with special honoree Donna Shalala and her dog, Sweetie. Guests included Michelle Kaufman, Patricia Clotherty, Jeffrey Feiler, Greg and Jo Swienton. Paul and Kathy Cowan, Rita Schwartz, Norma Jean Abraham, and Daniella Cava’s Chief of Constituent Services Maria Elena Levrant and her husband Howard Levrant, to mention a few.

Finally, prayers for all those being impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. It seems disasters such as these make us realize how many incredibly generous, selfless people walk among us going above and beyond to help neighbors and strangers in need. May God bless you all.

Until next time, keep making each day count.