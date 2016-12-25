This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club has doubled its membership in less than a year installing most recently 25 new members on December 14, at their annual holiday dinner meeting many of whom live in the Pinecrest / Palmetto Bay area. More than 80 people attended this festive evening that included great food, a short program and installation followed by dancing, always a favorite for this dynamic group of women whose men’s auxiliary seems to also be growing strong. Past president Mireya Kilmon orchestrated the affair with with help of Membership Chair Susie Tilson and numerous others including Barbara Lapsley, Valerie Valenzuela, Linda Hartwell, Ruth Martinez, Kate Swain, Yoli Woodbridge, Dr, Iris Torres, Iris Segui and so many more. This club draws members from all over the county including several from Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest and encourages those wanting to make new friends and give back to join. For information visit www.GFWCCoralGablesWomansClub.org.

In other organizational news, Profit Inc., one of the county’s oldest networking groups, celebrated the season at Tarpon Bend hosted by Robert Beans and Bay Plumbing. Among the dozens enjoying the evening were Profit president Enrique Yunis; past presidents Stacy Alonso, Rosemary Guilfoyle, Robert Beans, Dr. Joe Briggle, and Kemp Mobley; board member Hernando Valenzuela; Pete Riley, Daneza Socarras and musician/ pianist Kirk Whipple, of Whipple Morales, who just performed a big concert on December 17. By the way, Kirk’s partner and wife, Marilyn Morales, is not only a gifted concert pianist but is also a songwriter who is composing a major musical that promises to be a hit. Look for more on this in the future.

In the spirit of Christmas, Belinda and Scott Sime held their annual toy drive on December 10, collecting a truck load of toys at their annual holiday party. Hundreds of guests enjoyed a fabulous evening of food, drink and dancing at the couple’s beautiful Gables home bringing with them toys for those in need. Among the many guests spotted in the crowd and enjoying drinks, crepes, platters of food and passed hors d’oeuvres were Coral Gables Mayor Jim Cason, Gina and Zeke Guilford, John and Pam Admire, Bill and Lynn Kerdyk, Patty Hendon, and Christy Saxon, to mention a few.

Holidays offer great programs from Chamber events to service clubs. Coral Gables Rotarians were treated to a program on December 15 by Robert Morgan Senior High Choir , winners of the coveted Rotary Music Award at the Merrick Festival Caroling Competition. The award encourages new music and this choir won with a song entitled, “Pueri Concinite” by Johann Herbeck. Kudos to Rotary Past President Sally Baumgartner who is the heart and soul behind this annual event she orchestrates every year. The Merrick Festival’s Caroling Competition competition concluded with short programs by the winners in each category and amazed the crowd attending the program on December 6.

On December 6, members and guests of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Miami Chapter gathered for the organization’s holiday reception at Bellmont Spanish Restaurant on Miracle Mile. Guests at the party enjoyed Sergio Bellmont’s authentic Spanish cuisine while raising more than $400 for Lotus House, the beneficiary of a raffle for gifts donated or collected by NAWBO members. Among the many attending the affair were Catherine Busot, president of Organization of Women in International Trade South Florida, Jenelle La Chiusa, president of Women’s Chamber of Commerce; Sheri Colas-Gervais, Vice President, Economic Development & Urban Initiatives, Beacon Council; and Alma Kadragic, president of the National Association of Women Business Owners Miami Chapter.

In other news, 2017 is fast approaching and plans are well underway for Miami’s oldest juried art festival, the 66th Annual Beaux Arts Festival of Art to be held January 14-15, on University of Miami campus. This free festival will feature more than 220 fine art exhibitors and attendees will enjoy live music and family entertainment in the Main-stage tent, a Family Fun Zone, children’s art experiences, lots of dining options and even free admission to the Lowe Art Museum all weekend.

Coming up on the heels of that will be the 2nd Annual Coral Gables Rotary Chili Cook Off, February 26, at Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park. Live band, great food and drink and more for a family fun day you will not want to miss. For information or to register to compete today, visit www.chilichillin.com.

May you all have a Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah!

Until next time, keep making each day count.

If you want to submit information for this column, please send your news via email to gloria@communitynewspapers.com.