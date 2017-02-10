This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Saturday, February 4, children and parents arrived at the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club where Coral Gables Firefighters provided a first glance at the happy time awaiting everyone at the Club’s Annual Youth Festival. The event, orchestrated by Event Chair Kate Swain and 1st Vice President Ruth Martinez and others, offered something for all ages. A Fire fighters’ training course with bodies, hoses and tunnels was set up for the kids to run the course in friendly competition during the day while inside the clubhouse, kids enjoyed interactive workshops giving them all a chance to be creative, learn about various career paths and even partake in assorted snacks and popcorn.

At one of the stations set up for the crowd, children made Valentine’s day cards to be sent to the military, an activity that was a favorite for many. Another big hit was a book signing by 7 year old author, Christopher Isaiah Penn Smith Curry, Christopher read from his book, Guess Who? Mr. Dinosaur., and received great audience participation. He actually wrote the book when he was 4… quite a prodigy! His proud mom, Kymberlee Curry Smith, helped with his presentation as his father and two brothers looked on.

In the career corner, Alma Soto gave a presentation on nursing, while this writer had the children help write about the day for Miami’s Community Newspapers with numerous quotes included herein. Robin Burr and the Venetian Pool Aquatic Club were also on hand with a great information and lots of children. Club Secretary Valerie Valenzuela with Amy Chouinard, Natalie Tomas and others helped with face painting that were works of art. Valerie’s little 2 year old niece, Mila Pegg, enjoyed it all. When interviewed during the career segment, Mila advised her favorite part of day was playing in the Club’s beautiful dental clinic..

Speaking of which, Dr. Iris Torres Rivera addressed the kids at the career corner as Director of the Club’s Dental Clinic that provides more than $225,000.00 in free dental annually to children of the working poor throughout Miami Dade County. During the day, the Women’s Voice Network was on hand to tape a show to air on Mega TV in Spanish to help promote the clinic, the club and this great community resource. The Women’s Voice Network, is a new 501 c 3 non profit that offers charitable groups a platform to promote their good work, educate and inform. Founded by Iris Garcia, of Iris Garcia Productions, Iris’s company has a beautiful production studio in Doral.

Yet another highlight of the day was a demonstration by the Canine unit from the police department with an amazing dog. All in all, this was a fun day for parents and kids alike.

Volunteers who worked but also participated included Daniel Sequi, 15 years, who said, “I loved eating and the firefighters course”. Brother David Sequi shared, “I loved helping people and the firefighters course too”. Yet another great 10 year old, Marcos Antonio Martinez, a student at West Lab, stated, “I liked the police and Firefighters demonstrations and loved learning about how writing stories can help others.” Obviously a child with a big heart as was Vincent Tully, 8 years, from Fairchild Elementary. Vincent, one of the most engaging kids at the event with his face painted like Batman, asked questions at every opportunity and when asked his favorite activity, said, “ I really enjoyed making the Valentine’s for Veterans”. A lot of care went into making some lovely cards that are sure to be a big hit and greatly appreciated by those who serve to protect our freedom.

The Youth Festival is one of many programs this active woman’s group produces annually. Among the many outreach efforts, the club holds an annual fundraiser to help support the dental clinic. This year’s Gala, chaired by Arely Ruiz, will be held April 8, at the clubhouse, 1009 East Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables. The Club meets the first and third Wednesday of every month. For more information on how to support the Clinic, sponsor the Gala or to join this dynamic group of women, call Gloria at 305 284-7379.