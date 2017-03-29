This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Jose Junco, a sought after ballet flamenco dancer, teacher/choreographer/soloist throughout the U.S. and Europe, will be featured at this year’s Coral Gables Woman’s Club “Fire and Ice” Gala being held Saturday, April 8, 7 p.m., at their clubhouse 1001-9 East Ponce de Leon Blvd. Proceeds will benefit the club’s Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic that provides more than $225,000 in free care annually to the children of the working poor throughout Miami Dade County. Tickets are only $75 each before the event and $100 at door. Aside from Jose Junco, the evening promises more entertainment throughout the night with guitarist, a DJ for dancing, great food, drinks, silent auction and more.

For information or tickets, visit www.gfwccoralgableswomansclub.org.

In preparation for the gala event, Jose Junco visited the women at their March 15th meeting for a mini dance workshop. Jose Junco is a fabulous teacher getting the group to perform an entire dance in very little time. Flamenco is a lot harder than it looks; so, Jose ‘s teaching abilities are unparalleled. Gala Chair, Arely Ruiz, who has taken classes for many years with Jose also performed with Jose that night. Dressed in a long black dress with a red flower in her hair, Arely gave members an idea of how to dress for the event and promised she might even have flowers for their hair.

For those unfamiliar with Junco, he actually began Spanish Dance studies in Madrid, Spain at the age of 15 at the Escuela Real de Arte Dramatico y Danza (Royal School of Dramatic Art and Dance) and had his professional debut as a Dancer in 1989 with the Ballet de Espana of Paco Romero performing in Spain, Italy, Czechoslovakia, Switzerland and Mexico. He appeared with that Company in the movie Don Juan Mi Querido Fantasma and continued to perform with the Companies of Alberto Portillo, Alberto Lorca, Carmen Cortes, Mariemma, Jose Granero and Rafael Aguilar, traveling through Spain, India, Morocco, Turkey, Japan, France, Austria and Italy. He performed with the Greater Miami Opera in the role of the lead Bull Fighter, in the Opera La Traviata to great critical acclaim, as well as the lead dancer in Diefledermaus and La Gioconda. He danced with the Ballet Rosita Segovia and in conjunction with The Greater Miami Opera Young Artist Program in Miami, at The Joyce Theatre in New York City, The Civic Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa, and at the famous Flamenco “Tablao” Café de Chinitas in Madrid, Spain. He list of work spans the globe and he was even featured in the lead role of the Andrew Lloyd Weber Musical “Song & Dance”.

PizzaRev, a build-your-own fast casual pizza concept, will be opening its very first Florida restaurant in Coral Gables, which marks the 50th location and to celebrate its grand opening on March 30, the restaurant will be hosting a “Pizzas for a Purpose” fund raising event. Guests are invited to “pay-what-you-want” for their first custom-built, personal-sized pizza. 100% of the proceeds from all “pay-what-you-want” pizzas will benefit Feeding South Florida, the leading domestic hunger-relief organization in South Florida.

Those into fashion may want to check out the 2017 Style

Attention all non profits, the Hotel Colonnade’s “Scoops of Hope” Breakfast will be held Wednesday, July 26th. Tickets will be available soon to sell on consignment. Each participating charity gets to keep 50% of the amount collected and Give Kids the World gets the other 50% since the Hotel Colonnade completely underwrites the amazing full American breakfast with ice cream for dessert. Non profits wanting to participate as well as vendors wanting to reserve a limited number of table spaces for $150 each, may call Gloria at 305 284-7379.

Finally, when you go the 2017 Youth Fair, remember to bring unwanted sneakers to donate for Miami Dadeland Pinecrest Rotary Club’s sneaker drive. Coordinating this effort is Howard Horowitz who will be there with club members every day through April 16 ; so, please stop by their booth and drop off your unwanted tennis shoes or make a donation. There are lots of incentives and the drive will help fund numerous charitable programs throughout South Florida.

Until next time, keep making each day count.