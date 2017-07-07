Give Kids the World breakfast on July 26 to benefit local charities

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Every summer the Hotel Colonnade in Coral Gables, offers local charities, sports teams, schools, and other organizations a wonderful no risk way to raise funds for their programs and help support Give Kids the World Village (GKTW) in the Orlando area. KGTW provides children with life threatening illnesses a chance to spend a week at its 70 acre resort with their entire families for no charge. As one of the hotel’s pet charities, the Hotel Colonnade underwrites a full American breakfast with “make your own” ice cream sundaes for dessert.

Proceeds from the $10 ticket are shared 50/50 with any charity that wants to participate. There are also a limited number of vendor tables for a $150 donation.

Vendors, in-kind and silent auction donors as well as participating charities are all recognized in the event program. Over the years several Pinecrest groups have been involved and raised thousands for special projects and even mission trips. The breakfast is served from 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Come before work or later and bring your children if they are not in camp. Organizations already participating include several GFWC Woman’s Club, Rotary Clubs and schools. For information on how to sign up and receive tickets on consignment, call or text 305-968-3090.

The Marc Jaiden Foundation held its annual gala at Intercontinental Hotel with proceeds from the affair to benefit the great work this nonprofit does in helping those in need with vision screenings, eyeglasses and surgeries. Mission trips to areas of need in Haiti and Jamaica as well as local screenings are among the outreach efforts of this amazing organization. Congratulations to Marc and Melissa Barbier on a wonderful evening. These two were also seen with their Foundation Vice President Andre Boykin at the launch of another organization, The Beauty of Sight Foundation, that could very well complement their own mission.

The Beauty of Sight Foundation’s launch took place on June 1, at Morrison Brown Argiz & Farra, LLC (MBAF CPA and Advisors) in their 18th floor office lobby on Brickell. This new foundation with a mission of creating a world without blindness came together through the efforts of Florida Lions Eye Bank, the oldest eye bank in the state of Florida. Among the other sponsors involved thus far are The Lubbitz Financial Group, Wells Fargo and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. Among the crowd at this launch were the Foundation’s Juan Tejera; Lawrence Schiff, of MBAF; Lions Eye Bank Executive Director, Elizabeth Fout-Caraza, who will also be taking on an additional role with this new Foundation; Dr. Sander Dubovy, Florida Lions Eye Bank Medical Director; Andre Doren, principal with AVD Marketing; and dozens more supporters.

Until next time, keep making each day count.

If you want to submit information for this column, please send your news via email to gloria@cnews.net.