A Rotary Roundup Hoedown and Silent Auction at the Hotel Colonnade raised $8,000 with a fun filled evening of dance, food and merriment. The affair, orchestrated by the Rotary Club of Coral Gables, benefitted Give Kids the World Village, a pet charity of the Hotel Colonnade – the event’s presenting sponsor, and the Rotary Club’s Scholarships Fund. During the affair, Gulliver’s Hank Langston took the opportunity to donate a $2,000 check from the Interact Club at Gulliver Prep for GKTW. That represented a portion of the proceeds from that club’s annual student produced fashion show held every spring. Gulliver Interact is one of the Interact Clubs sponsored by Gables Rotarians.

Give Kids the World (GKTW) is a 70 acres resort in the Orlando area that provides children with life threatening illnesses a free week vacation with their entire families. They have never turned a child away since inception. This is the second time that the Colonnade and Gables Rotarians are joining forces for this great cause. Rotary’s scholarship committee members and many others stepped up to help make this a success. Other than the main sponsors Hotel Colonnade, Fred Baddour (CRB Environmental & Geological Services) and Miami’s Community Newspapers, many others stepped up big time: Charles and Terry Gomes, JM Private Insurance, Margarita and Rick Tonkinson, Fred and Yolanda Woodbridge, Phil Boswell, Greg and Nancy Martini, Deborah and John Swain, and David Mitchell. A big shout out also goes to the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club who provided a dozen volunteers for the evening and to James and the Belles & Outlaws out of Roundup Night Club who provided great entertainment teaching everyone to line dance throughout the evening.

In other action, the Annual Jr. Orange Bowl Parade, one of the festival’s signature traditions, marched down Miracle Mile November 27 after a Thanksgiving weekend of food, football and family gathering galore. A larger than usual crowd of children of all ages enjoyed a perfect day with 61 units participating including local bands and even Metro Zoo’s Ron Magill whom everyone in the world adores.

The Junior Orange Bowl continues its line up of amazing events showcasing youth with events such as the 35th Anniversary of its Sports Ability Games followed by Basketball and on to the best Juniors Golf and Tennis Championships in the world. All of these amazing activities mean a huge economic impact for our community much like the JOBC’s big brother, the Orange Bowl Committee. The Orange Bowl Festival with its myriads of events generates millions of dollars in tourist tax dollars while promoting South Florida to the nation and world.

For more information on the Jr. Orange Bowl events, visit jrorangebowl.org or call 305-662-1210.

As Christmas and Hanukkah draw closer, toy drives provide a wonderful way to share our blessings during the holidays with those in need. Realtors Scott and Belinda Sime continue that tradition every year collecting hundreds of unwrapped toys at their annual holiday party.

Instead of a toy drive, members of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club, many of whom live in the Pinecrest/ Palmetto bay area, have taken a different approach, choosing to collect and disburse $15 gift cards instead of toys to the patients of their Club’s free children’s dental clinic at their party for the kids on December 17. This is always a fun event where Santa usually shows up for some food and goodies and to visit with the kids.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah!

Until next time, keep making each day count.

If you want to submit information for this column, please send your news via email to gloria@communitynewspapers.com.