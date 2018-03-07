Golf Ball Drop raises more than $75,000 for Rotary Foundation

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Rotarians from Doral, Coral Gables, Brickell, Pinecrest, and well beyond from Rotary International’s District 6990 sold tickets at $25 a pop to raise funds for their annual fundraiser for Rotary Foundation Annual Giving. Each ticket had a number attached to a golf ball that was dropped from a helicopter en masse on February 1 at The Biltmore Gold Course.

Several Rotarians gathered for lunch at the 19th Hole before the big drop. The golf balls falling closest to the hole won some amazing prizes: a one week’s stay with plane tickets to a Vermont Resort; several two-night stays including one at the Marriott Beachside in Key West, the Hyatt Place in Marathon, and the Hilton Ft. Lauderdale. Also, in the list was a brunch for two at The Biltmore Hotel.

The event was coordinated by RCCG Past President and Assistant District Governor Yolanda Woodbridge aided by RCCG Rotarian Carol Alexander. Prizes donated for the fundraiser included. This year’s event was renamed after a beloved Rotarian Chris Morrison, who died well before his time this past year.

Speaking of Rotary, South Miami Rotarians recently held their annual art festival February 24-25, always a well attended and family friendly event raising fund for the clubs’ charitable projects. More on this event and the Coral Gables Rotary Chili Cook Off held that same weekend on Sunday in upcoming issues. Several Doral Business Council members participated in the Coral Gables Chili Cook Off including Miami Christian School, that won the Youth category for their chili last year with Chef Cathie Burns and Allison Bean, of Doral. More on that next month.

Miami’s Community Newspapers was represented at Profit Inc.’s Annual Picnic where guests, many of whom were also Rotarians, were treated to BBQ ribs, chicken, lots of sides, fresh fruit, and desserts to kill any diet plans for those giving up fats or sweets for Lent. Among the crowd enjoying the Sunday picnic were Doralians John and Gloria Burns with others from all over the county including Susan and Mike Sutta, Marie and Donald Van Orsdel, Ivana Van Orsdel, Carmen Siman, Kemp Mobley, Rosemary Guilfoyle, Kirk and Marilyn Whipple, Bob Kemper, Lillian Ser, and Frank Obregon, to mention a few.

In more good news, A Safe Haven for Newborns, has been busy having just added 4 more babies saved from abandonment in the last month or so. Nick Silverio, founder of the organization that counts saving more than 274 babies in the last 10 years, works night and day in his unpaid position as head of this non-profit. Safe Haven’s volunteers are many and help

Nick with funding with several fundraisers during the year. Community Newspapers is happy to support them all. Up next will be their annual 5K Walk at Amelia Earhart Park, on March 10. Registration is only $20. To register visit www.asafehavenfornewborns.org. Many members of the Doral Business Council who became involved in this organization years ago have continued their support for Nick and the mission. Among those long time DBC supporters for Safe Haven are Norris Perez, Marti Bueso, Gina Perez, and Rosa Albert, among many.

Finally, the Junior Orange Bowl Committee held elections on February 15th Capital One Cafe on Miracle Mile in the Gables electing their 2018-19 officers and hearing a wrap up from 2017-18 President Michelle Benitez Bermudez.

Those taking office soon will be President Frandley DeFilie; President-Elect Isa Goenaga; Vice President Steven Gonzalez; Vice President Luis Quiñones; Secretary Ana Rivera; and Treasurer Aldo Castañeda.

The new board will work closely with Executive Director Alex Markel to continue the organization’s mission of showcasing our youth in every area from athletics to creative and cultural arts. That same evening, the JOBC members also voted in several new members: Roberta Fliss, Mike Gorman, Hugh Quinn, Nelson Rodriguez, Grant Souviron, and Nathaniel Wilkins.

Until next time, keep making each day count.