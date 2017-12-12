Heart of philanthropy found in partnerships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Miami Foundation’s 2017 Give Miami Day certainly brought joy to the many served by our local non profits. On November 16, kicking off a bountiful holiday season of giving, The Miami Foundation coordinated their annual campaign, adding additional funds to each charities totals. From Camillus House, A Safe Haven for Newborns to Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic and more, the options to give online in that 24 hours brought in a record $10.1 million for 695 participating charities many of whom were on hand for AFP’s National Philanthropy Day Awards Luncheon on November 17 where the totals were announced.

Speaking of this luncheon, this annual event is coordinated by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) in partnership The Miami Foundation, the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and the Partnership for Philanthropic Planning. Attracting more than 400 guests, attendees included a virtual Who’s Who of philanthropy from individual donors like Trish and Dan Bell to community, corporate, private and community foundations as well as renowned business and civic leaders. Kudos to AFP Miami Chapter President Barbara Norland, AFP Luncheon Chair and Treasurer, Richard Lehrman, and organizer Arely Ruiz on orchestrating a fabulous affair. Among the honorees were Joshua William (Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy); Nancy Hector (Outstanding Philanthropist); Bonnie Crabtree (James W. Mclamore Outstanding Volunteer); Wells Fargo, Julia Tuttle Award for Community Involvement & Corporate Citizenship); Dr. John T. MacDonald Foundation (Outstanding Grant Maker); Jay I Kislak (Lifetime Achievement); and Harve A. Mogul (Champion of Philanthropy). In addition to these honorees, each sponsor table also honored some amazing individuals. As a Platinum Sponsor, Miami’s Community Newspapers was pleased to honor Deborah Van Stone Moore, President of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club. Among the more than 19 other table honorees were such notables as Ron Shuffield,Thelma Gibson, Ruth Admire, Chef Chris Valdes, and Douglas Fields, to mention a few.

In other news, the Cuban Association of the Order of Malta held its 12th Annual White Cross Gala at Riviera Country Club on October 14. This year’s big award, Tuito Fidel (Defense of the Faith) Award, was presented to Christine de Marcellus de Vollmer, founder and president of the Latin American Alliance for the Family. On hand to give the invocation at the affair was Monsignor Thomas G. Wenski.

Finally, the 69th Annual JOBC Parade on November 26 offered some interesting fabulous sites and sounds for the appreciative crowds that lined Miracle Mile on a picture perfect afternoon. Among the many floats and parade units that tied in well with the parade theme, “A Groovy Gables Holiday,” was a Volkswagen Beetle hand painted by the cast and crew of Hair when it was performed in 1997 at UM’s Ring Theatre. Pete and Virgin VanderVlugt bought and preserved the car that was actually signed by UM’s Ken Kurtz.

Another outstanding unit was provided by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office that included extravagant costumes and even a float with drums and more. Of course, the Royal court float was beautifully adorned by the Queen and her entourage. A pre parade Mayors’ reception on the patio of City Hall was held for sponsors. JOBC past presidents and board members and numerous other VIPs including, of course, Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli.

Speaking of the Jr. Orange Bowl, lots of great junior tennis and golf coming up with the best players in the world. Future greats some from these two international tournaments held every year and entry is free to watch. The Qualifying and Main Draw JOBC’s Invitational Tennis Tournament runs Dec. 10 -19, at several sites. (This is for 12’s and 14’s.) Go to www.jrorangebowl.org/tennis for times and locations. The JOBC Invitational Golf Tournament runs from Dec. 29-30 at the Biltmore Golf Course and more info on that may be found online at jrorangebowl.org/golf.

Until next time, keep making each day count.