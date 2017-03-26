This slideshow requires JavaScript.

While Miami Christian Schools prides itself on college prep and academics, athletics also play a big part in a well rounded educational mix for the student body.

Thus far, 2017 has brought success on all fronts. The MCS Ladies’ Basketball Victors defeated the Island Christian Eagles to become the 2017 District 15-2A Champions. Adding to the list of successes, the Men’s Basketball Victors defeated the Westwood Christian Warriors to become the 2017 District 15-2A Champions. They later played and defeated Gladeview Prep Pride to become the 2017 District 15-2A Regional Champions. Next it is on to state championship in Lakeland, Fla., for the men’s team.

The MCS Bowling team has also continued its outstanding success with four team members making first team All-Dade. Stand-out bowler, Senior Igar Rodriguez, made history signing with Lincoln Memorial University – as the first ever bowling scholarship recipient from Miami Christian.

Igar is ranked 4th in the state in bowling and was offered a $14,000 per year athletic scholarship and an annual $7,500 academic scholarship, for a four-year total of $86,000.

Yet another scholarship award being announced came to MCS senior Julitza Lopez-Cardenas who was accepted to St. Thomas University. Julitza was offered $92,480 in merit scholarships, grants, and work study for her four years at the university.

The MCS organic garden planted by the elementary students recently harvested tomatoes, peppers, and herbs – all of which was sold to family and friends and reinvested in the garden while some was donated to charity.

Speaking of the elementary school, the second and third graders recently participated in their Annual Wax Museum event where they dressed up as historical (current and past) figures and made presentations as those figures. The students constructed tri-fold displays with information about their chosen character and provided oral presentations as viewers came through the museum and stopped at each exhibit.

Congratulations to Dr. Teri Logan, Associate School Head, who was recently elected to the Doral Business Council’s Board of Directors.

Miami Christian School welcomes anyone interested in touring the school to contact Alberto at 305 221-7754 (ext. 773).