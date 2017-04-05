Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Miami Christian School Men’s Basketball wins State

By: Gloria Burns |April 5, 2017

Share
Share
Shares 0

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Miami Christian Men’s Basketball team won the Class 2A State Championship in a tight game that went down to the buzzer with a three pointer from MCS junior Neftali Alvarez. The team was cheered on by a busload of students and supporters who attended the game at the Lakeland Center. This is the team’s second state championship in three seasons. Kudos to all players, coaches, and parents.

Speaking of basketball, RMF Magazine hosted the Private School Public School High School Basketball Game for the year where those players shined again. Senior Felipe Hasse was named, “Player of the Game,” and “Player of the Year,” while Miami Christian Coach Juan Cordona was named “Coach of the Year.”

Seniors continue to receive acceptance letters. Giselle Barrios was accepted to St. Thomas University and offered scholarships and grants in the amount of $90,000 over four years. Abel Victores was accepted to the Rochester Institute of Technology and Ricardo Mesa was accepted into McKendree University.

Tirzah Mejia was accepted to St. Thomas University and given a four-year $40,000 international scholarship, and was accepted to Palm Beach University with a four-year $12,000 “Sailfish” scholarship offer.

Juniors held their Ring Ceremony on March 22 at Los Ranchos restaurant. The program included a welcome from Junior Class President Jaqueline Gonzalez and Vice President Christine Rosillo. This lovely evening of celebration was organized by Mrs. Buitrago and Ms. Fanelli who acted as emcees for the night. Students on hand to receive their rings included Jaqueline Gonzalez, Christine Rosillo, Stephanie Babot, Christian Banos, Allison Bean, Zabria Bridges, Brandon Pelaez, Bryant Pineda, Alexis Porrata, Andres Valdes and Sophie Ziemer.

Miami Christian School will hold its next Open House on April 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. Call Alberto Gomez at 305-221-7754 (ext. 773) to make an appointment for your tour.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

About the Author

Gloria Burns
A graduate of the University of Florida with a major in Spanish, Burns has an extensive background in advertising, marketing and reciprocal trade, travel as well as non profit consulting and management. Burns' volunteer activities led her to become a columnist writing Gloria’s Gab, a column that focuses on the non-profit activity. Burns was Executive Director of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee for 6 years and then served as the first Executive Director of Coral Gables Community Foundation for 14 years after which she helped the emerging Community Foundation of Pinecrest. Active in many non profits, she received the 2015-16 President's Best Member Award from the GFWC Coral Gables Woman's Club, 2012-13 CGWC Leadership Award, 2012-2013 Rotarian of the Year Award as RCCG Public Relations Chair and Fund raising Co-Chair, 2011 Florida Federation of Women’s Club Volunteer of the Year for the District 11 and honored by the City of Doral as one of their first recipients for the Doralian Women's Award. Among her list of current responsibilities, Burns co-chairs two annual student recognition breakfasts for the Coral Gables Friends of Education; helps coordinate charity partners for the Westin Colonnade's Annual Give Kids the World Breakfast; serves on the board of directors of Doral Business Council; is Parliamentarian and serves on the board of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club; serves the board of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables and is Publicity Chair; and is a member of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee. Gloria is also an active member of the Music Ministry at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where sings sings in the choir. She can be reached at gloria@communitynewspapers.com

Be the first to comment on "Miami Christian School Men’s Basketball wins State"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*