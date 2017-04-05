This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Miami Christian Men’s Basketball team won the Class 2A State Championship in a tight game that went down to the buzzer with a three pointer from MCS junior Neftali Alvarez. The team was cheered on by a busload of students and supporters who attended the game at the Lakeland Center. This is the team’s second state championship in three seasons. Kudos to all players, coaches, and parents.

Speaking of basketball, RMF Magazine hosted the Private School Public School High School Basketball Game for the year where those players shined again. Senior Felipe Hasse was named, “Player of the Game,” and “Player of the Year,” while Miami Christian Coach Juan Cordona was named “Coach of the Year.”

Seniors continue to receive acceptance letters. Giselle Barrios was accepted to St. Thomas University and offered scholarships and grants in the amount of $90,000 over four years. Abel Victores was accepted to the Rochester Institute of Technology and Ricardo Mesa was accepted into McKendree University.

Tirzah Mejia was accepted to St. Thomas University and given a four-year $40,000 international scholarship, and was accepted to Palm Beach University with a four-year $12,000 “Sailfish” scholarship offer.

Juniors held their Ring Ceremony on March 22 at Los Ranchos restaurant. The program included a welcome from Junior Class President Jaqueline Gonzalez and Vice President Christine Rosillo. This lovely evening of celebration was organized by Mrs. Buitrago and Ms. Fanelli who acted as emcees for the night. Students on hand to receive their rings included Jaqueline Gonzalez, Christine Rosillo, Stephanie Babot, Christian Banos, Allison Bean, Zabria Bridges, Brandon Pelaez, Bryant Pineda, Alexis Porrata, Andres Valdes and Sophie Ziemer.

Miami Christian School will hold its next Open House on April 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. Call Alberto Gomez at 305-221-7754 (ext. 773) to make an appointment for your tour.