Rotary Clubs from all over the county are busy this month and many members will be joining the Rotary Club of Miami as they celebrate their 100th Anniversary with a “Century of Service “ Gala on Saturday, March 25, at the Rusty Pelican Restaurant, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne. CBS 4 Anchor Eliott Rodriguez will serve as emcee for this night of nostalgia and fun. Adding to an already great program will be The Chase Band to cap off a great night of dining, dancing and fellowship. Past President and Past District Governor, Robin Shelly, with his wife and fellow Rotarian Susan, are chairing the event along with Club President Oliver Ruiz and his wife, Lissette.

Among the many sponsors supporting the event include the University of Miami, The Goldsmith Family Foundation, FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, Rick and Margarita Tonkinson, Malloy & Malloy, P.L., Sabadell United Bank, Shutts & Bowen LLP, and Lubitz Financial Group, to mention a few. For tickets and/ or sponsorship, please visit our gala site at <www.centuryofservice.org>.

That same week, Miami Dadeland/Pinecrest Rotarians will be collecting sneakers at the Market Place at The Youth Fair from March 23 – April 4. Look for them at booth 777 and bring sneakers that will be recycled by Got Sneakers. Those donating sneakers will received some nice incentives and proceeds from the sale of the old/ slightly used sneakers will benefit the Rotary Club’s scholarships and civic and charity outreach efforts. Orchestrated by club member Howard Horowitz with the help of The Youth Fair staff, their booth will be manned throughout the duration of the Fair by Rotary Club members and students.

In other Rotary news, Senator Bob Graham spoke to the Coral Gables Club on March 2. The Rotary Club of Miami also joined the Gables Club for that special meeting at the Hyatt Regency Coral Gables. Senator Graham always captures the audience of 100 or so members with his stories about early Miami, his family history and, of course, some political insights. This meeting was no exception. Among the many enjoying the meeting were Coral Gables Club President Steven Spann, Miami Club President Oliver Ruiz, Coral Gables Commissioner Jeannett Slesnick, Ron Gerstl, Bruce Kerestes, Reza Ray, Owen Freed, Robin and Susan Shelly, Dan Scipione, Dick Golden, Greg Martini, Bill Quesenberry, Carol Brock, Yolanda Woodbridge, Sally Baumgartner- Goodman, and Jack Witty, to mention a few.

Yet another event coming up on March 25 will be a fashion show/ luncheon, the Gilded Lilies “Lilies Light Up Lives Luncheon.” Guests will be treated to a fashion show by Chico’s as well as a silent and live auction. Proceeds will benefit Easter Seals of South Florida. Easter Seals provides services so that children and adults living with Autism, Alzheimer’s and other disabilities can live, play, learn and work in their communities. Tickets are $50 per person. Cocktails and registration begin at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon. For reservations or information, call Shelley Daniel-Rutherford 786-412-6334.

Attention all non profits, the Hotel Colonnade’s “Scoops of Hope” Breakfast will take place Wednesday, July 26. Tickets will be available soon to sell on consignment. Each participating charity gets to keep 50 percent of the amount collected and Give Kids the World gets the other 50 percent since the Hotel Colonnade completely underwrites the amazing full American breakfast with ice cream for dessert. Non profits wanting to participate as well as vendors wanting to reserve a limited number of table spaces for $150 each, may call Gloria at 305 284-7379.

Finally, Profit Inc. members enjoyed a lovely open house on March 9 at Hurricane Windows and Screen on March 9, at their huge show room and sales offices just west of US 1 at SW 129 Terr. Among the crowd enjoying the event were Bethany Vaughn, Rosemary Guilfoyle, Enrique Yunis, Stacy and Jose Alonso, Robert Beans, Daneza Socarras, Kemp Mobley, Robert Kemper, Dr. Joe and Cathy Briggle, Hernando and Elizabeth Valenzuela, Don and MariaVan Orsdel, and Robert Chryst to mention a few. Carmen Siman and the board organized a recent picnic and are planning a bowling night the end of the month. For information on this, one of the county’s oldest networking groups, contact Carmen at 305-986-9004.

Until next time, keep making each day count.