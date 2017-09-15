MoJo Donut Miami hosts pre-event for September 16 Bella’s Ball

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Leading up to Bella’s Ball in September, MoJo Miami Donuts & Fried Chicken, 8870 SW 40 Street, hosted an after hour event on August 25 for the Live Like Bella Foundation. Jimmy Piedrahita, owner of Mojo Donuts Miami, a gourmet donut shop, started selling a brand-new donut on September 1 in honor of Bella Rodriguez-Torres, the young Miami girl who passed away at the age of 10 from cancer and inspired an entire community. 100 percent of the proceeds from the donut sales will be donated to Live Like Bella Foundation and that specialty donut will also be served for dessert at this year’s Bella’s Ball.

By the way, this donut was developed with the help of Rayna Rodriguez-Torres, Bella’s sister, and was one of many goodies served to supporters attending the special event at MoJo Donuts.

Bella’s Ball, to be held on September 16, at the JW Marriott Marquis, is one of South Florida’s most talked about events that draws together VIPs, local government figures, dignitaries, celebrities and socialites to honor children battling cancer. More than 1200 people are expected to attend this lavish evening affair that includes cocktails, dinner, and live entertainment. Tickets start at $500 per person. For information regarding sponsorship opportunities for Bella’s Ball 2017 contact us at 786-505-3914 or via email at <events@LiveLikeBella.org>.

August19 was a great night at UM. Paws 4 You held a Casino Night fundraiser at the University of Miami’s Newman Alumni Center. Guest honoree for the evening was former UM President Donna Shalala and her pooch, Sweetie. Adding to the celebrities in the mix was guest emcee Dave Barry who always draws a crowd and provides lots of laughter. As one would expect, alumni themed attire was the order of the day so orange and green were in abundance. Among the committee orchestrating the event were Norma Jean Abraham, Gail Balnicki, Lourdes Bellas, Carol Caridad, Emily Marquez Dulin, Vanessa Gonzalez, Jenny Guthery, Alexis Calleja Hudson, Stacey Lawrence Kaufman, Tracey Kesterson, Leo Lucas, and Melanie Samuelson.

On August 24, Neighbors 4 Neighbors celebrated its 25th anniversary with an exclusive preview of their special tribute airing on CBS 4.

Guests enjoyed food from Catering the Events and drinks by Bacardi. Among the event sponsors were Florida Advocates, A Private Law Firm; and The Mackle Family. Over the past 25 years, Lynn Cameron and her team have helped countless people in need through this program thanks to the generosity of the South Florida community.

In other news, several fundraisers are on the horizon coming up soon. St. Jude Walk/Run to end childhood cancer will be held at Tamiami Park on September 23. To register, visit fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/Walk/Walk?pg=entry&fr_id=73349. This is always a charity that touches everyone’s heart and promises to be a fun morning.

That same weekend, General Federation of Women’s Club members from all over South Florida will be joining others from around the state attending Fall Board, an annual planning session for GFWC Florida in Orlando on September 22.

Speaking of women’s clubs, Coral Gables Woman’s Club recently held a wine glass painting fun night raising money for Hacienda Girls Ranch and the Club’s Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic. Coordinating the affair and giving instructions was the club’s Co- Secretary Yvonne Elejalde Llauro. Yvonne’s creative talents have made this series of wine glass painting fundraisers have been a big hit and, best of all, this past event raised more than $650 with about 30 people participating. Among the crowd were Patty Hendon, Marilyn Smit, Ruth Martinez, Valerie Valenzuela, Jessica Francisco, Linda Hartwell, Diane Superville, Kim Davison, Margie Lopez, Erika Kotas, Eryka Melo and Iris Segui, to mention a very few.

Finally, the night before Vice President Mike Pence came into town to address the Venezuelan community in Doral, the Woman’s Republican Club of Miami hosted an event at JohnMartins on Miracle Mile featuring Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. The Florida Attorney General spoke to members and guests about the measures that the State of Florida is taking to combat humantrafficking. She also addressed prevention and to the public can help victims. Among the faces in the crowd were Claudia Miro, Ana Margarita Martinez, Rhonda Rebman-Lopez; Frances Brodsky, Aida Zayas, and Denise Galvez, to mention a few.

Until next time, keep making each day count.