Time for some great outdoor festivals this month. Coming up next is the 66th Annual Beaux Arts Festival of Art to be held January 14-15, on University of Miami campus. This free festival will feature more than 220 fine art exhibitors and attendees will enjoy live music and family entertainment in the Main-stage tent, a Family Fun Zone, children’s art experiences, lots of dining options and even free admission to the Lowe Art Museum all weekend.

Sadly, the South Miami Rotary Arts Festival got bumped this year. After 35 years, one would think the City would automatically hold that date. This is a massive fundraiser for the charitable program the club supports and has become an event everyone looks forward to every year. South Miami Rotarians do so much good work in our community as do all the Rotary Clubs and one hopes this is oversight will be corrected in the future.

Fortunately, Coral Gables Rotarians will be holding their 2nd Annual Coral Gables Rotary Chili Cook Off, Sunday, February 26, 1 – 5 p.m., at Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park. The live music by The Stiltsville and Funk Pedal with great food and drink for sale and more. This is a family fun day you will not want to miss. Admission is free but chili tasters will need to buy a wrist band for tastings. For more information or to register to compete today, visit www.chilichillin.com.

Congratulations to the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee with their final events for 2016 with a basketball tournament at Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest, International Tennis Tournament in Coral Gables and their Annual Golf Invitational at The Biltmore Golf Course. All of these events and so many others on their calendar of events make a massive economic impact on our community as does the Orange Bowl Committee. These two committees alone make the holiday season so much brighter for us all and deserve credit for showcasing youngsters and giving back to our community.

Happy New Year to all our readers.. may it a great one.

Until next time, keep making each day count.

If you want to submit information for this column, please send your news via email to (gloria@communitynewspapers.com)