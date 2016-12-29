Outdoor festivals kick off 2017

By: Gloria Burns |December 29, 2016

Seen here are folks from Coral Gables Hospital who participated in the Rotary Club of Coral Gables Inaugural Chili Cook-Off. They won top prize for best chili.

Time for some great outdoor festivals this month. Coming up next is the 66th Annual Beaux Arts Festival of Art to be held January 14-15, on University of Miami campus. This free festival will feature more than 220 fine art exhibitors and attendees will enjoy live music and family entertainment in the Main-stage tent, a Family Fun Zone, children’s art experiences, lots of dining options and even free admission to the Lowe Art Museum all weekend.

Sadly, the South Miami Rotary Arts Festival got bumped this year. After 35 years, one would think the City would automatically hold that date. This is a massive fundraiser for the charitable program the club supports and has become an event everyone looks forward to every year. South Miami Rotarians do so much good work in our community as do all the Rotary Clubs and one hopes this is oversight will be corrected in the future.

Fortunately, Coral Gables Rotarians will be holding their 2nd Annual Coral Gables Rotary Chili Cook Off, Sunday, February 26, 1 – 5 p.m., at Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park. The live music by The Stiltsville and Funk Pedal with great food and drink for sale and more. This is a family fun day you will not want to miss. Admission is free but chili tasters will need to buy a wrist band for tastings. For more information or to register to compete today, visit www.chilichillin.com.

Congratulations to the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee with their final events for 2016 with a basketball tournament at Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest, International Tennis Tournament in Coral Gables and their Annual Golf Invitational at The Biltmore Golf Course. All of these events and so many others on their calendar of events make a massive economic impact on our community as does the Orange Bowl Committee. These two committees alone make the holiday season so much brighter for us all and deserve credit for showcasing youngsters and giving back to our community.

Happy New Year to all our readers.. may it a great one.

Until next time, keep making each day count.

 

If you want to submit information for this column, please send your news via email to (gloria@communitynewspapers.com)

 

About the Author

Gloria Burns
A graduate of the University of Florida with a major in Spanish, Burns has an extensive background in advertising, marketing and reciprocal trade, travel as well as non profit consulting and management. Burns' volunteer activities led her to become a columnist writing Gloria’s Gab, a column that focuses on the non-profit activity. Burns was Executive Director of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee for 6 years and then served as the first Executive Director of Coral Gables Community Foundation for 14 years after which she helped the emerging Community Foundation of Pinecrest. Active in many non profits, she received the 2015-16 President's Best Member Award from the GFWC Coral Gables Woman's Club, 2012-13 CGWC Leadership Award, 2012-2013 Rotarian of the Year Award as RCCG Public Relations Chair and Fund raising Co-Chair, 2011 Florida Federation of Women’s Club Volunteer of the Year for the District 11 and honored by the City of Doral as one of their first recipients for the Doralian Women's Award. Among her list of current responsibilities, Burns co-chairs two annual student recognition breakfasts for the Coral Gables Friends of Education; helps coordinate charity partners for the Westin Colonnade's Annual Give Kids the World Breakfast; serves on the board of directors of Doral Business Council; is Parliamentarian and serves on the board of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club; serves the board of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables and is Publicity Chair; and is a member of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee. Gloria is also an active member of the Music Ministry at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where sings sings in the choir. She can be reached at gloria@communitynewspapers.com

