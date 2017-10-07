Pinecrest endures Irma power outages and looks to fall events

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Hard to believe that fall is officially here as South Florida recovers from Hurricane Irma. While relief efforts are ongoing, the show must go on for many non profits that depend on their annual fundraisers to support critical work. A Safe Haven for Newborns, that just saved from abandonment three more babies this last month, will hold their annual gala on the Intercontinental Hotel Miami on October 21. Always a great event with silent auction, great dinner and open bar. For more information, visit <asafehavenfornewborns.com>. Look for more on this in upcoming issues.

Also on Saturday, October 21, the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club (CGWC) will hold their annual Halloween Haunted Mansion Party at their clubhouse, 1001 E. Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables. Chair and CGWC Past President Barbara Lapsley promises guests toxic treats, poisonous eats, creepy peeps with costume contests, dancing with DJ Johnny, raffle, prizes and more. Admission is $20 in advance or $25 at door. This 21 and over event encourages costumes. There will be a cash bar. Proceeds will benefit Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic. This Clinic, owned and operated by the club, provides more than $100,000.00 in free dental services annual to children who fall between the cracks in our healthcare system. The Club’s Dental Clinic Director, Dr. Iris Torres, asks families with children in need to contact the clinic for help. For more information, visit gfwccoralgableswomansclub.org.

Following a rough week without power for so many, the CGWC held a Tacos and Margaritas Membership gathering catered by Vice President & Membership Chair Susie Tilson, of Pinecrest, who taught for decades at Pinecrest Elementary. Susie orchestrated a great night where members met many prospective members, told hurricane survival stories all the while enjoying Susie’s amazing tacos and making plans for upcoming events. Among the many attending included Linda Hartwell, Jessica Francisco, Yvonne Llauro, Nancy DesMangles, Erika Codas, LaWanda Loftus, Valerie Valenzuela, Marti Bueso, Diana Dwyer, Helen Reguera, Patty Hendon, Margie Lopez, and Janet Osgood, to mention a few. Club President Debi Van Stone Moore took advantage of the affair to award Susie Tilson with the “Member of the Month Award”.

The next club meeting will be held October 4, 6:30 p.m. The Club will also have a membership party for all those women interested in joining on October 15. Note: membership is not restricted to residents of Coral Gables. In fact, the club has members from as far away as Davie, Miramar and Miami Beach to Pinecrest and Doral. For information or to RSVP for this event, call Susie at 305-720-5181.

Doral Rotarians and residents are asked to join the Rotary Club of Miami Brickell to support of Ronald McDonald House Charities on October 14, 10:30 a.m., at Shula’s Athletic Club in Miami Lakes with Zumbathon 2017. Dance along talented licensed Zumba instructors Sandra Ujueta, Rob Almanza, Mayra Celis and Georgina Chumaceiro in a unique Zumbathon. You will learn an electrifying dance routine, make new friends and get fit in the process, all while enjoying the party-like atmosphere and benefiting a great nonprofit. For tickets, please visit: bit.ly/rotaryzumbathon2017.

Please keep in your prayers all of those impacted the numerous natural disasters from the hurricanes to the earthquake in Mexico. Many have lost their homes, cars, offices, jobs and even their lives. Volunteers are still needed all over as well as donations. Give you time, talent or treasure to help those in need. It will come back many fold you can be sure. Many large businesses have funds set up and, of course, you might also go to donate through Miamifoundation.org/relief. Coral Gables Community Foundation has also set up a Hurricane Irma Relief Fund <gablesfoundation.org/giving/donate>. Donations will benefit fellow Floridians served by the Tampa Bay Community Foundation, the Community Foundations of Northeast Florida, Collier County and the Florida Keys.

Finally, kudos and thanks to all those emergency response team members including police and fire rescue, thousands of volunteers, FPL workers, nurses and doctors flown in from all over to help as well as National Guard for stepping up to provide aid. It has been an amazing show of force and team work and the State of Florida should be proud.

Until next time, keep making each day count.