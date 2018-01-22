Rotary Chili Cook-Off set for February 25

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

South Florida chefs, schools, non profits, and businesses are signing up for this year’s Coral Gables Rotary Chili Cook Off that promises to be bigger than ever. Competition for cash prizes is just a small part of the lure for this fun filled family day with live bands, great chili and other food options, games for kids, and more. Competition is not just for best chili but also for best decorated station. Several Pinecrest residents are heavily involved this year as always including event chair Greg Martini, Fred Baddour, Bruce Kerestes and Gablelite Debbie Swain, to mention a few. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with chefs arriving around 9 a.m. to prepare their chili. For those who have never cooked chili before, not to worry, some of the best chili comes from first time chefs like Cathie Burns and Valerie Valenzuela, who are now competing for their 3rd year for their respective organizations, Miami Christian School and Coral Gables Woman’s Club. For more information to participate as a chef, sponsor, or to attend, visit www.chilichillin.com.

Catwalk For Charity/ Breakfast with Santa on December 17, 2017, provided more than 5,000 toys to needy children in Haiti. The annual event was created to instill the value of education by supporting PRODEV schools in Haiti and to share the joyful spirit of Christmas with Haiti’s children. This last event, in addition to the yearly toy distribution, was able to add the meaningful gift that restores sights and transforms lives. Free eye exams and prescription glasses were provided for approximately 500 underprivileged children. This project was made possible by a generous sponsor Dr. Prosper Azerraf. The organization is already working on their main fund raising project for 2018 “CATWALK FOR CHARITY” with a tentative date of May 20. Look for more on that in future issues.

Speaking of eyeglasses for those in need, Pinecrest resident and Gables Rotarian Greg Martini, has been collecting used glasses for several months. Martini started the effort after Marc Barbier, founder of the Marc Jaiden Foundation, spoke to his Rotary Club. The Foundation’s mission is to restore sight and provide eye care and glasses for the under-served in South Florida as well as to help with mission trips to the Caribbean. Kudos to Rotarians and Coral Gables Woman’s Club member Ana Lam for adding another large box of glasses to Greg’s collection from Rotary and friends that will help so many.

In other fun news, Thom Filicia, interior design expert star on Emmy Award winning Bravo show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, was in town at an exclusive event hosted by Robb & Stucky. Guests enjoyed drinks and hors d’oeuvres while checking out the Thom Filicia Home Collection and Vanguard Furniture. Aside from a Q & A between Thom Filicia and Robb & Stucky Creative Director Mark Stuart, the guests also enjoyed learning more about the The Women’s Fund from new president Kathy Andersen. This amazing organization is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Until next time, keep making each day count.