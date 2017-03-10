Pay Online | Submit Press Release | Classifieds

Rotary Club Celebrates 100 Years/ JOBC holds gala/Senator Bob Graham speaks

By: Gloria Burns |March 10, 2017

The Rotary Club of Miami, a club that actually sponsored the Rotary Club of Coral Gables decades ago, will be celebrating its 100th Anniversary with a “Century of Service” Gala on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Rusty Pelican Restaurant, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne. CBS 4 Anchor Eliott Rodriguez will serve as emcee for this night of nostalgia and fun. Adding the an already great program will be The Chase Band to cap off a great night of dining, dancing and fellowship. Past President and Past District Governor, Robin Shelly, with his wife and fellow Rotarian Susan, are chairing the event along with Club President Oliver Ruiz and his wife, Lissette.

Among the many sponsors supporting the event include the University of Miami, The Goldsmith Family Foundation, FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, Rick and Margarita Tonkinson, Malloy & Malloy, P.L., Sabadell United Bank, Shutts & Bowen LLP, and Lubitz Financial Group, to mention a few.

Expect a large crowd from other Rotary International Rotary District 6990 clubs to share this momentous event including many Coral Gables Rotarians. For tickets and/ or sponsorship, please visit our gala site at www.centuryofservice.org.

The Jr. Orange Bowl’s Annual Gala will be held this year at the East Hotel on March 18 and it is sold out. No surprise since the “Mad Hatter Gala” will be honoring Bacardi, Barbara and Don Waters and the Orange Bowl. All three honorees this year have played a significant role in the success of the Jr. Orange Bowl as well as having an enormous impact on our community as a whole. Look for more on this event in coming issues.

Yet another event coming up on March 25th will be a fashion show/ luncheon, the Gilded Lilies “Lilies Light Up Lives Luncheon”. Guests will be treated to a fashion show by Chico’s as well as a silent and live auction. Proceeds will benefit Easter Seals of South Florida. Easter Seals provides services so that children and adults living with Autism, Alzheimer’s and other disabilities can live, play, learn and work in their communities. Tickets are $50 per person. Cocktails and registration begin at 11 a.m. With lunch at noon. For reservations or information, call Shelley Daniel-Rutherford (786) 412-6334.

In other Rotary news, Senator Bob Graham spoke to the Coral Gables Club on March 2 . The Rotary Club of Miami also joined the Gables Club for that special meeting at the Hyatt Regency Coral Gables. Senator Graham always captures the audience of 100 or so members with his stories about early Miami, his family history and, of course, some political insights. This meeting was no exception. Among the many enjoying the meeting were Coral Gables Club President Steven Spann, Miami Club President Oliver Ruiz, Coral Gables Commissioner Jeannett Slesnick, Ron Gerstl, Bruce Kerestes, Reza Ray, Owen Freed, Robin and Susan Shelly, Dan Scipione, Dick Golden, Greg Martini, Bill Quesenberry, Carol Brock, Yolanda Woodbridge, Sally Baumgartner- Goodman, and Jack Witty, to mention a few.

Attention all non profits, the Hotel Colonnade’s “Scoops of Hope” Breakfast will be held Wednesday, July 26th. Tickets will be available soon to sell on consignment. Each participating charity gets to keep 50% of the amount collected and Give Kids the World gets the other 50% since the Hotel Colonnade completely underwrites the amazing full American breakfast with ice cream for dessert. Non profits wanting to participate as well as vendors wanting to reserve a limited number of table spaces for $150 each, may call Gloria at 305 284-7379.

Until next time, keep making each day count.

About the Author

Gloria Burns
A graduate of the University of Florida with a major in Spanish, Burns has an extensive background in advertising, marketing and reciprocal trade, travel as well as non profit consulting and management. Burns' volunteer activities led her to become a columnist writing Gloria’s Gab, a column that focuses on the non-profit activity. Burns was Executive Director of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee for 6 years and then served as the first Executive Director of Coral Gables Community Foundation for 14 years after which she helped the emerging Community Foundation of Pinecrest. Active in many non profits, she received the 2015-16 President's Best Member Award from the GFWC Coral Gables Woman's Club, 2012-13 CGWC Leadership Award, 2012-2013 Rotarian of the Year Award as RCCG Public Relations Chair and Fund raising Co-Chair, 2011 Florida Federation of Women’s Club Volunteer of the Year for the District 11 and honored by the City of Doral as one of their first recipients for the Doralian Women's Award. Among her list of current responsibilities, Burns co-chairs two annual student recognition breakfasts for the Coral Gables Friends of Education; helps coordinate charity partners for the Westin Colonnade's Annual Give Kids the World Breakfast; serves on the board of directors of Doral Business Council; is Parliamentarian and serves on the board of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club; serves the board of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables and is Publicity Chair; and is a member of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee. Gloria is also an active member of the Music Ministry at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where sings sings in the choir. She can be reached at gloria@communitynewspapers.com

