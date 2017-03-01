This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Coral Gables Rotarians partnered with Weston Rotarian Joe Marouf ‘s Carolina Ale House on Bird Road and Alfalit to raise more than $2,000 for the South Sudan teachers and orphans who escaped to the jungles after rebels massacred the villages and took hostages. Now safe in a refugee camp in Uganda, Alfalit has redirected the money they had been sending to the school to help feed the thousands who have escaped or been rescued by some brave volunteers

Rotarian Carol Brock brought their plight to Coral Gables Rotary. With that club’s International Committee, the group reached out to the community for help. The International Committee of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club, Miami Springs Rotary, Carol’s church and so many others threw their support to help the cause and money is still coming in. Among the many helping this writer and Carol and Jasper Brock with the event that night were Yolanda Woodbridge, CGWC Intl’ Chair Mitzi Jenner, Debbie Swain, CGWC President Deborah Van Stone Moore, Walter Alvarez, Terry and Charles Gomes and Robert Kennedy, whose voice helped with raffle announcements.

Among the Alfalit notables in the group were Phil Jackson, an Alfalit International board member, who actually took part in a South Sudan hostage rescue; Alfalit’s new Executive Director Catherine Penrod with her husband, Bruce; and Alfalit Administrator for Africa, Dominican Republic and Portugal, Teresa Almeida. Others attending and supporting the event included Barbara Soliday, Catherine and Bruce Penrod, Carol Alexander, Keith and Angela Phillips, Renee Bellair, Carmen Suarez, Melinda Crawley, Ruth and Sam Martinez, Cindy Rich, Robert Kennedy, Marianne Muniz, Bruce Williams, Betty McDavit, Tina McAlpern, Phil Jackson, and Cecelia Stevenson, to mention a few.

Speaking of Coral Gables Rotary, the club continues its track record of great speakers with the Honorable Senator Bob Graham coming up next to speak at their Thursday, March 2, noon meeting at the Hyatt Regency Coral Gables. Senator Graham’s topic will be “Community Engagement” and promises to be an inspiring program. Lunch is $29 at door. Seating is limited. Visiting Rotarians and others wishing to attend are asked to send RSVP to Terrylong627@att.net.

In other Rotary news, everyone is invited to attend the Coral Gables Rotary’s 2nd Annual Chili Cook Off to be held at Ponce Circle Park, 4 blocks south of Miracle Mile on Ponce on Sunday, February 26, 1 – 5 p.m. Live entertainment, free admission, a small donation for wrist bands for chili tastings, great food for sale, and lots of fun activities make this a great family fun day. There will be cash prizes for chili; so, come and vote for your favorites. For more information on the event and how you may participate visit www.chilichillin.com.

This will be a very busy weekend for charity walks as well. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) will hold their annual Walk Like MADD 5K Dash on Saturday, February 25, 7:30 a.m. – Noon, at Tropical Park. For information on how you can participate and support this organization that seeks to educate and put an end to drunk driving, visit visit www.walklikemadd.org/miami.

That same morning, February 25, 8 a.m. – Noon, the 4th Annual Safe Haven for Newborns Walk takes place at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah, 401 E. 65 Street, Pavilion 1.

Having just saved from abandonment their 253 baby in the last just 4 years, Event Chair Norris Perez is working hard with Marti Bueso and a core group of dedicated volunteers including the mastermind of it all who works 24/7 and never taken a salary, A Safe Haven for Newborns Founder Nick Silverio. For more info on this event, visit www.asafehavenfornewsborns.org.

