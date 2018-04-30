Tournament winners, Rotary events and other news

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Barry University’s 17th Annual Chemistry and Physics Tournament took place recently, attracting 150 students from schools all over South Florida. Pinecrest’s own Miami Palmetto Senior High students took top honors winning first place in the Chemistry category while students from Coconut Grove’s Ransom Everglades School were the overall winners in Physics category. Congratulations to both schools and their students on a fine performance.

Memorial Day is around the corner and supporting our military is always a top priority for most everyone, but many may be unaware that one way to do that is volunteering and donating to the Armed Forces Service Center at Miami International Airport. In an effort to lend a hand, Greg Barnes, who is president of Mercedes Benz Coral Gables and Cutler Bay and Infinity of Coral Gables, provided a lovely party that included a silent auction all coordinated by Rotarian Mike Kesti, Chairman of the Armed Forces Services Center Advisory Board.

Kesti and wife, Maria, were two of many supporters and volunteers at the affair. Among the many enjoying the affair were Rotarians and volunteers George Reeves and Yolanda Woodbridge; former Coral Gables Mayor Don Slesnick; Coral Gables Commissioner Jeannett Slesnick; Carmen Layne-Powers, Chairwoman of Chamber South’s Military Affairs Committee; Andrew Sommerlatte, Strategic Analyst Team Manager, SouthCom; Carmen Morris, Commission Aid for Comm. Xavier L. Suarez District 7; and numerous other veterans and community leaders. In appreciation for hosting the event, Mike Kesti presented Greg Barnes with a beautifully encased American flag.

On the cultural scene, award-winning author Marcia Fine made several appearances in South Florida recently and was the featured speaker at a lovely afternoon tea at the Coral Gables Woman’s Club on Saturday, April 14, one of many engagements scheduled for her last visit. A South Florida native who earned her BA from Florida State, Marcia now lives in Arizona where she earned her Masters at Arizona State University. She travels back here periodically to visit during which time she makes several appearances at civic clubs, synagogues, and more. A fascinating speaker, Marcia shares her experiences she encountered during her research for her seven award winning novels with photos of her travels that educate and entertain her audiences. Marcia’s novels include The Blind Eye—A Sephardic Journey; Paper Children—An Immigrant’s Legacy, a finalist for three national prizes; Paris Lamb, dealing with anti-Semitism in the 1950s; and her most recent one Hidden Ones, dealing with the Inquisition in Mexico that won First Prizes in the categories of Historical Fiction and Multicultural as well as Honorable Mention from AZ Authors as well as being a finalist for the International Chaucer Chanticleer Awards.

Among the many enjoying a tea were several members of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club including incoming President, Arely Ruiz; Secretary, Valerie Valenzuela and her mother, Elizabeth; Treasurer Nancy DesMangles; Past Presidents Barbara Lapsley and Mayra Dominguez; and Dental Clinic Director, Dr. Iris Torres, to mention a few.

In other news, on Saturday, April 28, teams will gather once again for The Villagers’ Historic Hunt & Road Rally, in Homestead. All are invited to join the fun for this year’s event, themed “Road Trip Through Redland History.” Kicking off at 2 p.m., teams will congregate at the Woman’s Club of Homestead, 17905 SW 292 Street and enjoy a post rally BBQ at the Woman’s Club of Homestead. Tickets are $35 and are available through Villagers’ members or online at www.thevillagersinc.org.

Kudos to organizers of this Villager Hunt Committee: Joan Bounds, Sweet Pea Ellman, Andrea England, Sheryl Gold, Loyda Lewis, Dolly MacIntyre, Joanne Meagher and Jane Petrick. All proceeds support historic restoration and preservation in Miami-Dade County. Founded in 1966, The Villagers, Inc. is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization

Finally, another important date to save is May 19 for the 4th Annual Marc Jaiden Foundation Gala to benefit programs that include vision screenings, sight restoration, glasses and more for those in need. This year’s event will be held at the Eden Roc Hotel Miami Beach, 6:30 p.m. With the funds from this year’s Gala, the Foundation will be able to distribute eye wear to the Puerto Rican community and provide vision screenings both in Haiti and at the His House Children’s Home Back-to-School event in Miami. Tickets are $250 per person and may be purchased at www.marcjaiden.com.

Until next time, keep making each day count.