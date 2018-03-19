United Homecare commits as Presenting Sponsor for CGWC Gala

United Homecare has stepped up to support the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club as Presenting Sponsor for the club’s major fundraiser, a Gala to be held on Saturday, March 24, 7 p.m., at their clubhouse, 1001-9 East Ponce de Leon Blvd. This annual event, chaired by Arely Ruiz, supports the club’s own Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic that provides more than $225,000 in free dental care to the children of the working poor throughout Miami-Dade County with many of its members living in the Pinecrest and Palmetto Bay area. Kudos to United Homecare CEO Carlos Martinez and United Homecare’s Blanca Ceballos, a new club member, for stepping up as a first time sponsor. United Homecare’s commitment to the community is well recognized and very much appreciated, especially by the many children whose smiles are restored through the clinic.

Arely has a great team helping put together what promises to be the best affair ever with sub-committee chairs and members: Iris Segui, Valerie Valenzuela, Linda Hartwell, Yvonne Llauro, and Marilyn Smit, to mention a few. The affair, at $95 per person is definitely the best deal in town with a reception, silent auction with fabulous items, open bar and entertainment before moving to another ballroom for dinner by Celebrity Chef Chris Valdes during which guests will be surprised by some additional entertainment. After dinner, everyone will return to the adjacent ballroom before close of silent auction where they will enjoy dancing and some great desserts including Martica’s Sweet Creations flans and more.

Among the many items donated to the auction include exquisite David Yurman (his and hers) bracelets, Kendra Scott Jewelry, a series of cooking lessons valued at over $1,000, several 2 night packages at such notable hotels as the Liaison Hotel in Washington D.C. Across from the White House, Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Provident Blue Doral, Pullman Hotel, the new Candlewood Suites on 59 and 36 Street, an Ocean Reef Club fun day for 4, Splitsville Kids Party, Golf foursomes from Melreese and The Biltmore, artwork, wine tastings, more than $3,000 in restaurant gift certificates from several restaurants including Seasons 52 in Coral Gables, Tarpon Bend, Tony Roma’s in Sunny Isles Beach, John Martins, Burger Bob’s, Fritz & Frans, various restaurants in The Falls, as well as a three hour party rental at Kings Dining & Entertainment at Dora City Place with some food certificates, a Casino home party with three tables for three hours, artwork, cooking lessons values. Those interested in bidding on items may do so buy visiting gfwccoralgableswomansclub.org where a link is being posted as of this writing to the auction site.

On the cultural front, Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre opened one of its best shows ever on March 2nd, the Tony award winning musical, Once. The show presents amazingly talented singers, including leads Ben Hope (Guy), from New York, who was understudy for Broadway production, with UM alumna Elizabeth Nesterode (Girl). This duo are joined by a wonderful cast all of whom are equally talented musicians. Performers share the musical’s funny and sometimes poignant true story with an appreciative audience who are asked to join the cast on stage pre show to belly up to the bar as the musicians play and sing until it’s time for show to begin. If you want a fun night out, this is certainly a show you will not want to miss. As always, David Arisco puts together talent and directs like few others.

Opening night for this show provided guests with beverages from Bacardi, Guinness and Miami Brewing Co. with on stage bar, and a post show buffet provided by none other than John Martins Irish Pub & Bar, a fitting choice for this particular show. Once will run through March 25.

Rotary Club of Coral Gables President John Porro welcomed David Arisco and Actor’s Executive Producer Barbara Stein to a recent meeting. The two were accompanied by Once leading actors, Ben and Elizabeth, who sang two of the beautiful songs from the production to a very appreciative audience. The Club is honored to have Barbara Stein as an honorary member of the Coral Gables Rotary Club and appreciates the numerous programs she and David supply throughout the year entertaining the members with production numbers typically before opening nights. The upcoming season promises to be stellar. For information and tickets, visit actorsplayhouse.org or call 305-444-9293.

In other news, more than 125 bowlers participated in the 7th Annual UM Sports Hall of Fame Celebrity Bowling Tournament on February 26 at Splitsville in South Miami. Sponsored by CanesWear and hosted by UM legend Albert Bentley, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Heidi Hewes Chapter of the Women’s Cancer Association at the University of Miami. This year’s event attracted 40 Canes All Stars that included 20 University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame members. Among the top bowlers were John Lancaster, who was Top Guest Bowler and winner of the Celebrity Bowl-Off ; UMSHoF member Steve Edwards, the top celebrity bowler; and representatives from Herff Jones ring company who won overall team honors.

Coming up next for UMSHoF will be the 50th Annual UM Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet on Thursday, April 19, at Jungle Island. The Class of 2018 inductees includes football’s Frank Gore, Devin Hester and Coach Larry Coker, baseball’s Yonder Alonso, basketball’s Chanivia Broussard and John Salmons, track’s Donminique Darden and Britnet Butcher, the first soccer player ever inducted. SUPER Tables of 10 are available for $1750, Regular Tables of 10 are $1250 and individual tickets are $125. For information on tickets, or how your business can advertise in the banquet program, call UMSHoF Executive Director John Routh at 305-284-2775.”

Until next time, keep making each day count.