Vision foundations looking to bring sight for those in need

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Marc Jaiden Foundation is helping those in need with vision screenings, eyeglasses and surgeries. Mission trips to areas of need in Haiti and Jamaica as well as local screenings are among the outreach efforts of this amazing organization. The Foundation recently held its annual gala at Intercontinental Hotel Doral with record attendance as support grows for their outreach efforts. Congratulations to Marc Jaiden and his wife Melissa Barbier, who orchestrated the event, on wonderful evening. These two were also seen with their Foundation Vice President Andre Boykin at the launch of yet another vision nonprofit organization, The Beauty of Sight Foundation, that could very well complement their own mission.

The Beauty of Sight Foundation’s launch was held June 1, at Morrison Brown Argiz & Farra, LLC (MBAF CPA and Advisors) in their 18th floor office lobby on Brickell. This new foundation with a mission of creating a world without blindness came together through the efforts of Florida Lions Eye Bank, the oldest eye bank in the state of Florida. Among the other sponsors involved thus far are The Lubbitz Financial Group, Wells Fargo and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. Among the crowd at this launch were the Foundation’s Juan Tejera; Lawrence Schiff, of MBAF; Lions Eye Bank Executive Director, Elizabeth Fout-Caraza, who will also be taking on an additional role with this new Foundation; Dr. Sander Dubovy, Florida Lions Eye Bank Medical Director; Andre Doren, principal with AVD Marketing; and dozens more supporters.

Speaking of great organizations making a difference, on June 22, A Safe Haven for Newborns will benefit from an evening of sips, sweets and jewels at the new Brickell City Centre for a KENDRA SCOTT Gives Back Party. Kendra Scott has generously supported A Safe Haven for Newborns this year Now, together with A Safe Haven for Newborns, Kendra Scott is hosting a party from 6 – 9 p.m. By the way. Safe Haven has already saved more than 260 babies from abandonment thanks to founder Nick Silverio and his amazing group of volunteers.

On another note, history buffs will want to save this date, June 21. Books & Books in Coral Gables offers an opportunity to meet author, Mary E. Adkins, author of Making Modern Florida. This should be a very entertaining evening hearing about the huge rewrite of Florida’s constitution that Adkins brings to life in her book. The rewrite of the constitution with all the politics and major players involved as Florida is growing rapidly is a fascinating take beautifully related. The event starts at 8 p.m.

Profit Inc. members enjoyed a lovely reception at 1st Citizens Bank, 250 Palermo, in Coral Gables on May 25. Financial Sales Manager and Vice President LaWanda Loftus and her staff welcomed guests who enjoyed food, drink and an opportunity to socialize. Among the many enjoying the evening were many from the Pinecrest area including Elena and Bob Kemper and Past President Dr. Joe Briggle. Others enjoying the evening included President Enrique Yuniz and many other past presidents: Robert Beans, Rosemary Guilfoyle, and Stacy Alonso. As one of the oldest business networking groups in South Florida, Profit Inc. meets twice a month at 94th Aero Squadron for luncheons on the first and third Thursday of the month and on the off Thursdays there is usually a members’ open house. For more information on how to become involved in this group, visit www.profitinc.org.

Those looking to get involved in volunteer work, may want to join the folks at the Jr. Orange Bowl for the Committee’s Parade Unveiling and reception to be held at the Pullman Miami Airport, 5800 Blue Lagoon, Miami, on June 15, 6 – 8 p.m. Members are gratis; guest and prospective members pay $20. Self parking is $5. This is an amazing organization that showcases our youth like few others from international athletic competitions to robotics and creative arts events. To RSVP call 305-662-1210.

Until next time, keep making each day count.