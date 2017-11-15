Zumbathon at InterContinental Doral Miami raises funds for breast cancer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Ready to exercise in pink for Susan G. Komen Foundation, hundreds gathered at the InterContinental Doral Miami once again this year to support the Annual Zumbathon. Taking stage were several donors with checks including Emilio Cabrera whose MEC Fitness Studios presented a check for $20,000.

Also presenting nice size checks were Palmetto General Hospital, Westland Mall, and Skin Fitness. Among the many enjoying the morning were Intercontinental Hotel General Manager Randall Pasut, Claudia Marquez, Palmetto General Hospital’s Vilma Medio, Tenet’s Patty Vila, Sherri Martens Curtis, and Christina Church, to name a few.

The 7th Annual “A Safe Haven for Newborns Gala” packed the ballroom at the InterContinental where hundreds gathered to support this organization that has saved, in just the last 12 years, 269 babies from abandonment. CBS 4’s Lauren Pastrana emceed the evening introducing The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation “A Safe Haven for Newborns” Founder Nick Silverio.

Taking the podium, Nick expressed his gratitude to all who attended and made the event possible including major sponsorship from the Anthony Abraham Foundation. Nick called up Thomas Abraham, Chairman of the Board of the Anthony R. Abraham Foundation, to whom he presented the prestigious Monarch Award.

Among the other notables recognized from the stage were artist Roxy Sora, who provides an original piece of art every year to the event and donated one of her beautiful wearable art tunics; Norris Perez, auction chair; Event Ambassador, Senator Rene Garcia: Foundation Director Henry Delgado, of Smith & Wollensky that hosts the gala launch party; Miami’s Community Newspapers; Charles Smith, ASHFN Chair; and ASHFN Directors Dr. Francisco Medina, Jerome Hurtak, Efrain Sora, and Chief Otto Drozd – and so many others.

Nick also surprised Gina Perez, a long-time volunteer and ambassador, for her outstanding contributions to the organization calling up a teary-eyed Gina to receive a very special award during the program, after which dancing and more merriment began.

In other news, the CGWC Halloween Party was another success with wild costumes, great food, and music. Kudos to Barbara Lapsley, Marilyn Smit, Iris Torres, Ralph Rivera, Linda Hartwell, and so many others for another amazing event.

A few weeks later, on Nov. 1, the group was busy again with a bingo event following a short meeting. The Club’s International Department, chaired by Mitzi Jenner, orchestrated the fundraiser to benefit earthquake relief efforts in Mexico.

Speaking of CGWC, Club President Deborah Van Stone Moore of Gulliver Schools is among the many “Spirit of Philanthropy” table honorees at this upcoming AFP National Philanthropy Day Luncheon being held at the Hilton Downtown on Nov. 17. Featured among the honorees that day will be the Dr. John T. Macdonald Foundation that is a long time supporter the CGWC’s Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic. Look for more on this event a little later.

South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Women’s Society held a luncheon at The Biltmore Hotel to benefit breast cancer research with a great panel moderated by Cynthia Demos. This group is active with monthly meetings all over town and always with great program orchestrated by Lily Garcia and her board.

Until next time, keep making each day count.