Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Coral Gables News

Student Spotlight : Nicholas (Nick) Jacks

Student Spotlight : Nicholas (Nick) Jacks

By: Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld | August 5, 2017

Baseball is Nicholas (Nick) Jacks’ game. Jacks is a rising senior at Coral Gables High School and is a pitcher with an unusual pitching style….

Student Spotlight : Melanie Wu

Student Spotlight : Melanie Wu

By: Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld | August 5, 2017

Coral Gables High rising senior Melanie Wu wants to become a filmmaker. She has been working toward her goal since eighth grade when she started…

free haircut cropped-min

Back-to-School Haircut-a-Thon

By: Community News | August 11, 2017

Students only have a few more days of summer break. Parents have been busy getting school supplies, back to school clothes and other essential items. The…

Student Spotlight : Nicholas (Nick) Jacks

Student Spotlight : Nicholas (Nick) Jacks

By: Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld | August 5, 2017

Baseball is Nicholas (Nick) Jacks’ game. Jacks is a rising senior at Coral Gables High School and is a pitcher with an unusual pitching style….

Student Spotlight : Melanie Wu

Student Spotlight : Melanie Wu

By: Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld | August 5, 2017

Coral Gables High rising senior Melanie Wu wants to become a filmmaker. She has been working toward her goal since eighth grade when she started…

Student Spotlight : Brianna Suquino

Student Spotlight : Brianna Suquino

By: Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld | August 5, 2017

Coral Gables High School rising senior Brianna Suquino is an artist and her plan is to go to art school for college. Her college list…