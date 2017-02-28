The free Gifford Lane Art Stroll returns Sun., Mar. 5, from noon to 5 p.m., along the sleepy little Lane between Oak and Day Avenues (3200 block), in Coconut Grove. There are no cars permitted on the Lane, but the popular “free, monitored bike valet,” will be at the corner of Gifford and Oak Ave., provided by Bike Coconut Grove.

Many describe the Art Stroll as “the Grove the way the Grove once was” some 50 or 60 years ago. “The people who come every year are themselves the main attraction,” says one organizer. “The Stroll is something you do. It’s happy, communal, and relaxed…it’s who we are. There’s conversation and laughter, art and artists, dogs and kids, live music that takes you back to a sweeter time, and there’s always dancing in the street.”

People travel from out of state for the Gifford Lane celebration. Visitors have checked in from Boston and Santa Fe to confirm the date before buying airline tickets.

The Art Stroll features the work of 70 fine artists from the region. Many come every year, and have for years. Art is displayed on fences, easels, clotheslines, ladders, and even in trees. Nathan Kurland, veteran Stroll organizer, says, “Far as I can tell, the Gifford Lane Art Stroll is Coconut Grove.”

This freewheeling art marketplace has plenty of down-and-dirty, good-natured bargaining. Artists come to sell; people come to buy. It is all here – sculpture, portraits, landscapes, jewelry, tile mosaics, abstract paintings, nudes, mixed media, photography, found art objects, and whimsical creations with no names. Every year, artists submit their artwork to be considered for the annual poster. This year’s poster features a festive painting of the Art Stroll itself by Heidi Burkhardt. Joelle Maritza designed the poster.

Painter and Art Stroll co-founder Trina Collins, is the artistic director. She lives on the Lane and opens her Grove cottage to the public to hang out, sit on the back porch, and sample (sometimes repeatedly) the Stroll’s famous Cucumber Punch. “Artists come to Gifford Lane to sell, and—it’s no secret—we sell a lot of work here. The whole event has a generous spirit; it’s a people party.” It’s organized every year by a group of 30 devoted neighbors who actively participate in all areas of production and marketing. Collins adds, “Barbara Tejada is a great administrative coordinator and Velvet Rothe does a super job as Treasurer and handling municipal permits. Without those two, we’d be totally lost.”

Live music provides the afternoon’s rock soundtrack. Performing for its 9th year at the Stroll is the high-energy rock band, Solar Dogs, with members Eric Wagner, Zip Robertson, Bill Kunz, and Robert Grabowski. Grove music legend Bobby Ingram will perform wonderful solo vocals and play guitar. Bobby has performed with numerous luminaries, including buddies Neil Young, Jimmy Buffet, and David Crosby.

This year also features School of Rock, young musicians and singers who stole the show at the recent King Mango Strut, and the rock band Cleaveland Jones, led by Grovite Lee Goun. The bounce house will be in full sway, and The Coconut Grove Juggler’s Exchange will thread their magical way through the crowd like pied pipers.

In keeping with its two-decade tradition, the Gifford Lane Art Stroll will donate profits and a percentage of the art sales to two Coconut Grove charities—the St. Stephen’s AIDS Ministry and the St. Alban’s Child Enrichment Center in Village West. Come as you are and be part of the show!

