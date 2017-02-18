2017 brings a new look for the Smart Fortwo Cabrio. The squared-off styling that Smart has implemented this year helps offset the Fortwo Cabrio’s impossibly tiny frame.

The Fortwo Cabrio’s new styling, along with it’s long list of standard features and four trim levels to choose from, makes this compact vehicle a cost-efficient option.

In addition to the new look, those at Smart designed this year’s Fortwo with four more inches to its width, making it feel more firmly planted to the ground. And believe it or not, those seemingly unsubstantial four inches make a big difference when it comes to the Fortwo’s presence.

However, the Fortwo still is only 8.8 feet long. But, there are several aspects of the 2017 Fortwo Cabrio that may outweigh the cons. This includes an impressive list of standard features, some of which include: Bluetooth, Smart audio system, power mirrors, creative parking solutions, crosswind assist, retractable cargo cover, removeable roof bars, emergency tire repair kit, fold-down passenger seat for more cargo, 50,000-mile warranty and 24-hour roadside assistance included.

The best feature of the 2017 Smart Fortwo Cabrio however, is that it is currently the most affordable convertible on the market.

Additionally, the convertible cloth roof can come down in about 12 seconds or can be kept half way opened for a neat sunroof option-both possibilities greatly improve visibility. The Fortwo Cabrio’s roof rails can be removed and placed in its own carrying case. Even while at its top speed of 96 mph, the Fortwo Cabrio can close and open its roof with ease.

While you can’t exactly call the 2017 Smart Fortwo Cabrio sporty or powerful, seeing as how its .9L inline-3 Turbo Engine puts out 89 horsepower and 100 pound-feet of torque, it is still surprisingly zippy and agile. The Fortwo quickly shifts gears in a seamless fashion and, thanks to its suspension, is more comfortable and stable feeling than ever before. Conveniently, the 2017 Smart Fortwo Cabrio has a tiny turning circle of 22.8 feet which comes in handy when making U-turns, especially in traffic. Although the crash test ratings for the 2017 Smart Fortwo Cabrio have yet to be published, those at Smart put it through some very rigorous safety tests which included even dropping it from about two feet, upside down with the top down. According to its makers, the 2017 Fortwo Cabrio passed with flying colors.

The 2017 Smart Fortwo Cabrio currently is the most affordable convertible on the market and with a new design this year, it’s more attractive than ever. While some may shy away from the Fortwo because of its small frame and limited engine power, many will find its price tag, several standard features and 33 city/39 highway mpg to be very convincing selling points. However, when zipping through the city, there’s no doubt the 2017 Smart Fortwo Cabrio’s size will come in handy, especially when squeezing into the last available parking spot.

The MSRP for the 2017 Smart Fortwo Cabrio starts at $18,900.