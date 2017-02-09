With more than 60 wedding relevant vendors, the 2017 It’s So Miami Wedding Showcase offers every couple the perfect opportunity to plan the perfect wedding or event. Join in the celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, 180 Aragon Ave.

This year’s showcase, to be hosted by WMIA-FM’s Gigi Diaz, will offer sweet and savory samples from top caterers and restaurants. Learn about Miami’s unique wedding venues, get tips and ideas from wedding and event planners, learn about new bridal trends, plus visit the Saks Fifth Avenue Brickell City Centre pop-up shop featuring shoes, handbags, lingerie, fragrances and more.

Exhale Spa will be providing mini massage and manicure experiences, and La Vie en Blanc will be showcasing beautiful gowns and more.

All registered guests will have the chance to enter to win fabulous prizes, including hotel stays, airline tickets on AeroMexico or the grand prize of a seven-day cruise on Carnival Cruise Lines. Prizes will be awarded every 30 minutes.

Complimentary glass of champagne included with admission for guests 21and older.

The 2017 It’s So Miami Wedding Showcase is part of Miami Romance Month and is organized by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Tickets are $10 in advance at www.MiamiRomanceMonth.com/Register or $20 at the door.

Lyft is the official ride-sharing partner for this event. Current users save 20 percent off one ride to or from event, up to $5, using code: ROMANCEMIA. New users enter code: WEDMIA to get $15 in ride credits. Terms apply.

Interested in being vendor? Send email to Ali@GMCVB.com.