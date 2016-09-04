More than 250 applicants attended a recent job fair held to fill positions at UHealth Coral Gables in The Lennar Foundation Medical Center.

The 206,000-square-foot, five-story facility, under construction since October 2014 at the corner of Ponce de Leon Blvd. and Dickinson Drive, is on track to open later theis year.

Applicants who arrived at the fair on the downtown Miami campus of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine were pre-screened by recruiters and then met with hiring managers for an on-the-spot interview.

Approximately 81 positions are open at the Coral Gables facility, which will feature cancer care from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center physician-scientists, ophthalmologic care from Bascom Palmer Eye Institute physicians, multi-disciplinary care from a variety of UHealth specialties, including men’s and women’s health, diabetes, neurology, and the UHealth Sports and Performance Institute.

In addition to a healthy café, free parking and an onsite pharmacy, patients will experience unique amenities such as live performances provided by students at the UM Frost School of Music.

“We are looking for employees who want to be part of a team that will be delivering excellence in patient care and in the patient experience,” said Ben Riestra, chief administrative officer of the facility, who interviewed some applicants. “There are a lot of highly qualified healthcare workers applying. Working for UHealth means taking that extra step in delivering optimum health care in a unique and superior setting.”

Jobs available include RNs, ARNPs, CNAs, ophthalmic services, pharmacist, pharmacy technician, physical therapist, physical therapy assistant, phelobotomy, medical technologists, lab assistants, LPNs, imaging, surgical technician and various administrative positions.

The next job fair will be on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the BankUnited Center on the Coral Gables campus. For more information, go to www.miami.edu/careers.