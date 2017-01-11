The 66th annual Beaux Arts Festival of Art, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables and Cutler Bay, will bring more than 22 fine art juried exhibitors to the grounds of the Lowe Art Museum on the University of Miami campus on January 14 and 15, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Widely recognized as one of the region’s most popular outdoor art exhibitions, and a South Florida tradition, the Beaux Arts Festival of Art attracts thousands of visitors annually and offers works in 10 mediums for a variety of budgets. This year’s festival will feature live music in the main-stage tent, children’s entertainment – including free art activities for children ages 4-12 in the Family Fun Zone – and a variety of dining options, making this event ideal for art enthusiasts and families alike.

Proceeds from the festival benefit the Lowe Art Museum, a Beaux Arts partner for more than 65 years. Last year, Beaux Arts, the museum’s founding support group, enabled the creation of the endowed position of Beaux Arts Director and Chief Curator of the Lowe Art Museum, Jill Deupi. This gift has continued to support increased programming, community outreach, facility upgrades, and other projects at the Lowe.

Funds raised from the festival will also help underwrite “Hands On!” – Beaux Arts’ flagship program for children from underserved schools. ”Hands On!” introduces these Miami-Dade students to the world of art and museums via field trips to the Lowe Art Museum.

In addition to the featured artists selected by a panel of jurors, festival visitors will also enjoy the 16th Annual Student Artist Showcase, featuring more than 100 pieces from talented Miami-Dade middle and high school students, which five judges narrow down from 370 submissions. The showcase will be on display inside the Lowe Art Museum throughout the weekend. A celebration honoring the students’ art will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10th at the Lowe where awards will be given, including Best of Show. Our in-kind sponsor of the Student Artist Showcase is Joanna’s Marketplace.

The festival was originally called the “Clothesline Sale,” as Beaux Arts volunteers used clotheslines to display the works of local artists in front of the Lowe. Over 60 years later, the 100% volunteer-run, annual festival has evolved and is considered one of the top outdoor fine art shows in the country.

In addition to featured sponsor Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables and Cutler Bay, additional sponsors for the 2017 Beaux Arts Festival of Art include the University of Miami, EWM Realty International, and The Miami Herald, with grants from VisitFL, and the Cobb Family Foundation.

For more sponsorship and general information, visit www.BeauxArtsMiami.org, or email artfestinfo@beauxartsmiami.org. Also, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BeauxArtsFestival. Event images and interviews are available upon request.

Founded in 1952, Beaux Arts is a 100% volunteer organization made up of 100 women and over 300 associates, who fund art enrichment, appreciation and financial assistance to the Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami. Through major fundraising initiatives such as the annual Beaux Arts Ball and Beaux Arts Festival of Art on the University of Miami Campus, the organization is the largest group financial donor to the museum. In 2014, a $1.5 million gift from Beaux Arts enabled the creation of the endowed position of Beaux Arts Director and Chief Curator of the Lowe Art Museum – a gift that will remain in perpetuity and support increased programming, community outreach, facility upgrades and other projects at the Lowe. Beaux Arts also won the “White Award,” with which the organization was recognized as the University of Miami’s most effective donor, surpassing the $5 million mark of funds contributed to the Lowe Museum. To date, Beaux Arts has hosted over 25,000 children at the Beaux Arts Art Camp and hosted over 5,000 students from Miami-Dade schools for our art appreciation outreach program, “Hands On!.” For more information, visit www.BeauxArtsMiami.org.