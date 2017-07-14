A new page in Miami Honda history: The first Honda Civic Type R arrives

The clamor of Miami Honda enthusiasts can finally subside! The first Honda Type R to arrive on US soil has arrived at Miami Honda dealerships, and it has brought a new level of performance and style along with it. The 2017 Honda Civic Type R is a sleek and sporty hot-hatch, designed as a track-ready take on the all-new Civic Hatchback. This agile and muscular consummate overachiever is the first of many Honda-badged Type R’s to be released in the US.

A track-tested aero kit adorns the all-new Civic R Type with front and side splitters, a rear diffuser, vortex generators and a wing to ensure the R Type remains confidently planted at any speed, and eager to carve every curve and ensure it “flies like an aero”. The R Type’s dedication to simultaneously being a track performer and a daily driver continues inside with several design cues. This includes lightweight bucket seats that guarantee comfort during commutes and confidence on the track. A leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum sport pedals, and shift knob broadcasts the R Type’s racing character.

The driver’s display is interactive. Showing boost pressure, g-forces, track times, all while selective driving modes allows customization of the ride. A 540-watt, 12-speaker audio system with Apple and Android compatibility allows it to be heard. An Adaptive Damper System manages the sport suspension, while the Limited Slip Differential allows tighter cornering. The 2.0-liter i-VTEC Turbocharged Engine is unique to the Type R, delivering 306 horsepower and 295lbs-ft. of torque, allowing it to travel from 0 to 60 in 4.9 seconds!

On South Florida roads, the Civic Type R shines with athleticism and power. Every corner or curve encountered is confidently navigated with imperturbable composure – the steering is crisp without being sharp, bestowing a true sense of the road without an overly harsh ride character.

Miami wants the all-new Honda Civic R Type, the brand’s race-ready take on the all-new Civic hatchback. The Civic is already a Miami favorite and one of the best values on the road. Comfortable, efficient and eager to perform, the Civic R Type easily distinguishes itself from other cars in its class with its athleticism.