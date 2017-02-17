Miami based mixed-media artist Juan “Erman” Gonzalez to paint “Livable Communities” mural at AARP Block Party

For the first time, AARP will host the AARP Block Party at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival on President Day’s weekend, from February 18th to Monday, February 20th at Regatta Park, 2699 SW 27th Ave, in Miami.

The AARP Block Party is a traveling exhibit that engages attendees with interactive experiences that relate to AARP’s programs and mission.

As part of the AARP Block Party at the Arts Festival, AARP will make a $5,000 donation to the New World School of Arts scholarship fund. This charity was chosen because of their commitment to the arts in the local Miami area.

AARP’s Block Party will showcase an appearance by muralist Juan “Erman” Gonzalez. Gonzales was born in Cuba and is currently a resident of Coconut Grove. During the three-day festival, Gonzales will paint a mural using Livable Communities in Miami as the theme. Attendees will be able to demo an exciting virtual reality experience and take home a free AARP-branded Google Cardboard viewer. Other exciting activities include: an interactive photo booth where visitors can come and pose at our colorful Coconut Grove Arts Festival backdrop and a dynamic coloring wall on which visitors can color a map of the country that shows AARP in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands. Guests can also take a spin on the Pedal Power Spin Art Bikes where they can create a unique piece of painted art that they can take home in a commemorative frame.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival attracts an estimated 120,000 people to the streets of Coconut Grove. The event showcases the works of 360 internationally recognized artists in such categories as mixed media, painting, photography, digital art, printmaking & drawing, watercolor, clay work, glass, fiber, jewelry & metalwork, sculpture and wood.

“AARP is thrilled to be part of the community and take an innovative approach to the Coconut Grove Arts Festival by bringing ‘possibilities’ to attendees and our members,” said Jeff Johnson, AARP Florida State Director. “We are also excited to have teamed-up with Google to bring a new virtual experience to thousands. AARP is eager to continue to work with innovators to bring new technology to the 50-plus community in the South Florida area.”