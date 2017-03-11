This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre recently announced the five stellar Mainstage productions secured for its 30th anniversary in 2017-18.

The lineup features a carefully curated selection of audience favorites from the company’s 30-year history and exciting new Tony Award-winning musicals for which the company is acclaimed. Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre’s 2017-18 Mainstage Season will include:

Evita — Lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Oct. 25-Nov. 26 (English language run) and Nov. 30-Dec. 17 (Spanish language run).

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita charts the rags-to-riches rise of the First Lady of Argentina, Eva Duarte Peron. It follows her journey from fatherless child to ambitious actress to the most powerful woman in Latin America — and, eventually, to a saint-like figure after her death from cancer at age 33.

This musical theater masterpiece fuses evocative chorales with exuberant Latin, pop and jazz influences to create an arresting theatrical portrait as complex as the woman herself.

Noises Off — By Michael Frayn, Jan. 17-Feb. 4, 2018.

Called the funniest farce ever written, Noises Off presents a manic menagerie as a cast of itinerant actors rehearse a flop called Nothing’s On. This hysterical comedy features a single-set farce where the audience gets to see the show from onstage and off as lovers frolic, doors slam, clothes are tossed away and a festival of delirium ensues. Noises Off is a well-known romp that was just nominated for the 2016 Tony Award for Best Revival of A Play.