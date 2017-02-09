Add a Touch of Art to Your Love’s Wardrobe This Valentines

Gift giving this Valentine’s Season just received an artistic boost as popular French-American artist Duaív has announced that his DUAIV Couture Collection which features a brilliant selection of 100% silk ties and scarfs will be extended to shoppers wishing to purchase their gifts online for this Valentine’s Day.

When visiting www.duaív.net, shoppers will be able to browse the many tie and scarf selections such as DUAIV Tribute to the Maestro, Flamboyant New York, Guitare Coloree and Exotic Car.

“You are going to add a touch of art to your wardrobes or those of that special person in their lives this Valentine’s Season,” said DUAIV.

An internationally recognized artist who maintains his studio in Fort Lauderdale, Duaiv has spent his lifetime nurturing, fostering and sharing the arts with the world. He picked up his first paintbrush by age three and completed his first oil painting by age nine. Duaív is also considered a world-class cellist.

Duaív is a colorful man with hair that matches the full spectrum of art that he creates using cans of paint rather than tubes. In 2015, he joined the prestigious Coconut Grove Arts Festival’s selective group of official poster artists. His artistic designs have also been seen at such other events as the Miami International Auto Show, International Fort Lauderdale Boat Show and Art Basel.

He continues to exhibit all over the world in favorite locations such as France, Switzerland, Belgium, Spain, South America, Canada, Tunisia, Australia and across the United States.