Carlos Alamilla launches College Avenue: A Guide to Enter the Best Colleges in the U.S. and Get Scholarships, April 7 at 6:30 pm. at Books & Books in Coral Gables. With this newest book, he taps from his many years of experience mentoring, counseling, and advising high school students on how best to enter college and receive financial aid and scholarships.

As one of the founders of the Norman Topping Scholarship Fund at USC-University of Southern California that has provided over $12 million in scholarships to minority students, Alamilla also served as its first director.

Alamilla says he authored the book, “because there is a lack of knowledge on the part of parents and students about the college admissions process and obtaining scholarships.”

Alamilla was born in Cuba and migrated to the U.S. in 1961 thru Operation Pedro Pan. He lived in different orphanage camps in Miami before being sent to a foster home in Chicago. His mother reunited with him in Chicago where, upon graduating from high school, he then accepted a scholarship to USC Southern California where he graduated with a degree in Social Psychology and Marketing.

Currently living and working in Miami, Alamilla serves as director of Miami Allstars, a non-profit children’s organization providing services in education, basketball, fitness, and nutrition. He was selected by the NBA as Coach of the Year for the Jr. NBA program and received the top community service award by Wells Fargo.

Alamilla may be reached at 786-344-0377 or at carlos@miamiallstars.org. Books & Books is located at 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33134.