Alma de Tango will celebrate seven years of Argentine Tango at the Biltmore Hotel with a Night of Glitz & Glamour. The event is an annual formal black tie gala and everyone is welcome. The grand extravaganza will be held in the elegant Alhambra Ballroom of the iconic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables.

Monica Llobet, is a World Tango Champion, and the founder of Alma de Tango. She teaches Argentine Tango every week at the Biltmore. In addition to learning the steps of the dance she shares the nuances and culture surrounding a milonga. She explains the evening of glitz and glamour in detail and with passion. “Guests walk the red carpet, a host of cameras will be flashing pictures. Once you enter the grand ballroom, brace yourselves for this magnificent venue that will be dressed in a sea of floating stars and all things that sparkle and shine. You will feel as though you just stepped into an old Hollywood film. “

Early birds are invited to come at 7:00 and take part in one of Monica Llobet’s all level group classes. This hour prepares guests to dance the night away with live music. This year the Anibal Berraute and his orchestra will perform. Berraute is one of the most internationally renowned pianists on the Tango scene. Llobet encourages everyone to “If the dancing doesn’t inspire you the come for the music”.

The Biltmore Hotel will offer a special selection of Argentine wines and a raffle for Champagne Baskets and door prizes help to make a memorable evening.

The yearly event draws a crowd from across the country. “The excitement is building, and we are looking forward to this grand celebration with great enthusiasm! We can’t wait to see you!” said Llobet.

The evening begins at 7:00 with the all level tango lesson. The official Night of Glitz and Glamour begins at 8:00. General admission is $25. with a cash bar.

You can RSVP and invite friends on our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/108093579641192/

Get inspired from our last event; Signature White Party Monica Llobet & Richard Council, Buscandote https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzt7tdTlDLQ