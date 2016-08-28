Amendment 4 Would Grow South Florida’s Economy

For a number of profound economic and environmental reasons, South Florida—Miami-Dade County in particular—has committed to transitioning to renewable energy sources, especially solar power. Installation of solar arrays on commercial and residential buildings often leads to significant cost savings and cleaner air. Additional financial incentives would encourage more commercial and residential property owners to switch to solar. Amendment 4, the Florida Property Tax Exemptions for Renewable Energy Equipment Amendment, provides two important tax breaks that would advance clean energy and give home and business owners more ability to control energy costs.

Amendment 4, which is on the August 30 primary ballot in Florida, would exempt renewable energy equipment, including solar panels installed on commercial properties, from personal property tax. It would also prevent the assessed value of these properties from being increased because of renewable energy improvements to the property. Such reductions in tax burdens would provide additional incentives for businesses to choose to install solar in Florida, moving Florida closer to a clean energy future.

We’ve got a long way to go. The Sunshine State has the 4th lowest rate of renewable energy generation in the country. In fact, renewable energy accounts for only 2.3% of energy generation in Florida. At the same time, commercial solar installations have tremendous potential for growth in the state, as industrial and commercial uses make up 45% of the electricity produced in Florida. Since the state ranks third nationally in rooftop solar potential, Florida should be better positioned to become a leader in solar capacity. Again, the tax abatements provided by Amendment 4 would eliminate two of the costs associated with installation of solar energy equipment and therefore make it more economical for businesses to choose to install solar.

Growth of the solar industry means job creation in Florida. Despite our State’s relatively slow entrance into a clean energy economy, policies like Amendment 4 will help promote job growth in the clean tech industry. A 2016 Report by the American Jobs Project found that getting the right policies in place would allow Florida to support up to 98,000 clean energy jobs annually. Nationally, the solar industry is adding jobs at a rate of nearly 12 times faster than the overall economy. By creating incentives to increase solar installations in Florida, the jobs that go along with it will help Florida prosper. And surely an abundance of economical clean energy would attract other industries with an environmental conscience and the desire to control their costs.

Amendment 4, if passed by 60% of voters, will establish that Florida residents care about increasing solar power usage in Florida and creating a healthier, more diversified economy in this state. By voting for Amendment 4, Florida voters knock down two tax barriers that stand in the way residents and businesses taking full advantage of the State’s vast solar resources.

I ask you to join me along with a broad base of groups and individuals to support Amendment 4. Your vote in support of this initiative on the ballot in August will help lead Florida toward a clean energy future.

Raul Vergara is the CEO of Cutler Bay Solar Solutions, the largest installer of solar panels in three counties.