The American Cancer Society celebrates its official kick off to the the 2017 “One More Time, Dancing for a Cause” Gala presented by Miami Cancer Institute-Baptist Health South Florida. The opening reception, which happens Jan. 25 at the Fred Astaire Dancing Studios (45 Alhambra Plaza, Coral Gables), will host more than 120 of Miami’s most affluent people — and promises to be one of Miami’s best events.

Committee members, sponsors, and community leaders will gather to raise awareness and get everyone excited for the 2017 “One More Time, Dancing for a Cause” Gala. A wine and spirits auction will also take place were local celebrities and leaders have donated a signed bottle of their choice to raise funds for our organization and mission.

This event is the opening celebration leading up to the actual 2017 Gala itself, which takes place April 8 at the JW Marriott Marquis. Chairpersons for this year’s gala fundraiser are Ana Ortega and Ana Mari Ortega; with Co-Chairs Vivian Williams and Amy Licea Pepe; and Honorary Chair Pepe Freixas.

Key supporters include: Miami Cancer Institute-Baptist Health South Florida, Gus Machado Family Foundation, Remedios and Fausto Diaz Oliver, Cantera & Associates, Lourdes and Felipe Valls, Munilla Family Foundation, Ana and Pepe Ortega, Goya Foods, Sazón Goya, John Moriarty & Associates, Christy and David Martin, Maria and Jose “Pepe” Sanchez, Pepe Freixas, The Hand Institute, Lukacs & Lukacs, P.A., The Hernandez Family Foundation, DLA Piper, Douglas Elliman, Ryder, The Miami City Ballet, Northern Trust, Steel Resources, LLC., Fred Astaire Dance Studio Coral Gables, and All American Containers, just to name a few.

Tables for the Gala range from $7,500 to $25,000. For more information, contact Karla Pascua, Sr. Development Manager, Distinguished Events at 305.779.2879 or karla.pascua@cancer.org.