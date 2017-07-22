Anglers, All-Americans gather for celebrity fishing tournament

The Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys/University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame (UMSHoF) Celebrity Fishing Tournament Presented by Yamaha and Caribee Boat Sales has wrapped its seventh annual tournament

The tournament took place on June 23 and 24 at Founders Park, Mile Marker 87, on the Overseas Highway in Islamorada. This unique event gives anglers the opportunity to fish alongside some of their favorite Canes All-Stars and mingle with dozens of celebrity participants. The tournament has continued to be a huge success with over 500 participants, making it one of the largest tournaments in the Florida Keys.

This year’s tournament was hosted by University of Miami and NFL Hall of Famer and football great, Ted Hendricks. The tournament weekend began Friday evening with a kickoff party, final boat registration, silent auction and captains’ meeting followed on Saturday by a full day of fishing.

On Saturday afternoon, while the Offshore Boats weighed their fish and the Inshore Boats turned in their score cards, Centennial Bank provided a barbecue for the participants and spectators.

After all the fish were weighed and the inshore score cards tallied the results were the following:

Offshore Division:

First Place – Reynaldo Torres on High Tide with a 39.6-pound Dolphin, winning $3,000;

Second Place – Don DeLeon on Warbird with a 32.8-pound Dolphin, winning $2,000;

Third Place – Jennifer Reed on Yeti or Knot with a 31.6-pound Dolphin, winning $1,000;

Fourth Place – Kyle Tuthill on Warbird with a 30.3-pound Dolphin;

Fifth Place – Tanya Toro on Halftime with a 28-pound Dolphin;

Top Lady Anger – Jennifer Reed on Yeti or Knot with a 31.6-pound Dolphin;

Top Junior – Zach Latimer on Nautourious with a 16.1-pound Dolphin, and King of Fish – Pete Kunzweller on Dirty Boat with a 24.9-pound Kingfish, winning $500.

Added Value Categories:

Master of the Ocean – Warbird with 130.2 points, winning $5,865;

First Place Bucket of Bucks – Warbird with 82.4 points, winning $2,358.75;

Second Place Bucket of Bucks – Yeti or Knot with 62.4 points, winning $1,415.25, and

Third Place Bucket of Bucks – Nine Lives with 50.4 points, winning $943.50.

Inshore Division:

Grand Slam Winner – Luca Musico on Into the Skinny with 60.7 overall points;

Longest Sea Trout – Jerry Layne on Canenole, 18.25 inches;

Longest Snook – Jill Preihs on Robbed, 31.5 inches, and

Longest Redfish – Luca Musico on Into the Skinny, – 21.5 inches.

The weigh-in was followed by the Grady White Boats Awards Dinner catered by Flanigan’s Seafood Bar & Grill. There were auctions, music, games and more.

A portion of the tournament proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys, Coastal Conservation Association and the UMSHoF.

“We are pleased to have Yamaha Motors and Caribee Boats as presenting sponsors for our seventh annual University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame Celebrity Fishing Tournament,” said Tracy Kerdyk, president of the UMSHoF. “It is thanks to the commitment of these, and all of our great sponsors, donors and participants that our tournament continues to grow each year.”

Jack Niedbalski from Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys added, “Not only are we fortunate, but also proud to be a benefactor of this great summer classic charity tournament. From the entire Habitat for Humanity-Upper Keys Board of Directors we thank all our friends from the U of M Sports Hall of Fame Fishing Tournament for allowing us to be a part of the ‘U’.”

For more information on the fishing tournament visit www.canesfish.com, call 305-667-0399 or contact the Tournament Director, Judy Layne at judy@canesfish.com. For more information about the UM Sports Hall of Fame visit www.umsportshalloffame.com.