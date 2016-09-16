The Deering Estate Foundation’s annual Wine on Harvest Moon celebration returns this year with the tantalizing theme of Akubekhule! A Culinary Safari Through South Africa, on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. The event, now in its 15th year, takes place at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Ave. in Palmetto Bay.

Foodies, oenophiles and art lovers will spend an enchanting evening under the moonlight at the historic bayfront estate reveling in the provocative tastes, sights and sounds of a mysterious continent where people, wildlife and culture collide.

Sip crisp, regional wines while enjoying musical and theatrical vignettes, which will exceed your wildest expectations. Sway to the drums while savoring the diversity of flavors served up by Miami’s top local chefs, and practice saying Akubekhule, which means “cheers” in Zulu, one of the country’s 11 national languages.

Woven into the evening’s festivities is an exciting high-end live auction, emceed by golfer Wayne Gary Player, co-creator of The Disney Institute Golf Experience, co-host of the Golf Channel’s “On the Range” and son of world champion South African golfer Gary Player. The auction will include a once-in-a-lifetime golf experience with Wayne and Gary Player in South Africa, and will be available for preview on the Wine on Harvest Moon (WOHM) event website.

South Africa has a long history of growing fine wines, dating back more than 500 years, but in the past two decades, a whole new wine industry has emerged, led by a group of young, innovative winegrowers and winemakers, including Francois Bezuidenhout, of Stark Conde and M.A.N. wines, who will be in attendance at the event.

Presented by Wine Sponsor — Crown Wine, Spirits & Gourmet — and procured by wine buyer and official WOHM sommelier Veronica Litton, honored last year as a top eight “Market Watch Leader,” the South African wines in the spotlight come from different wine growing towns and regions: Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, Paal, Hemel-en-Aarde and Constantia.

“I’m extremely excited about the South African wines our guests will taste,” Litton said. “We will have Stark Conde Cabernet Sauvignon, Chamonix Red and Chamonix Chardonnay, Constantia Glenn Sauvignon Blanc, Southern Right Pinotage, Mulderbosch Rose of Cabernet, and M.A.N., which takes its name from three fabulous women: Marie, Annette and Nicky.”

Talented local chefs will work their magic to create culinary delights that match the night’s theme, thanks to Culinary Arts Sponsor Celebrity Cruises. Some of the food masters include Anacapri, Chef Erik Conaway of Brio Tuscan Grille, Catering by Les, Chef Aaaron Drielinger of Chef David Schwadron Catering, Chef Drew Thomason of Devon Seafood + Steakhouse, Chef Jason Jeneson of Kona Grill, Chef David Lesser of Munch Thyme, Chef Miguel Antonio Gomez Fernández of Pisco y Nazca, Chef Terrance Daniel of Red Fish Grill, Chef Ralph Colon of Station 5 Miami, and delectable desserts by Chef Olivier Rodriguez of the Biltmore Hotel. Chef Jouvens Jean, winner of Food Network’s Chef Wanted and Cutthroat Kitchen, also will be on hand, as well as coffee to top off the evening, sponsored by Starbucks.

Concurrently, thanks to the evening’s Visual Arts Sponsor, Land Rover South Dade, the art display will reference the 11 official languages of South Africa. Titled “Eleven Voices,” the exhibit aims to incite a conversation about cultural struggle, memory and identity among contemporary artists. Co-curators Kim Yantis, of the Deering Estate, and Rosie Gordon-Wallace, founder and curator of Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, have selected works that reflect thematic inspirations from South African art and culture.

Renowned South African artists as well as local artists of many origins will be presented through multidisciplinary works on special loan from the collections of Diaspora Vibe (DVCAI), the Petra Mason Collection of South African Art, and the Fountainhead Residency’s collectors Kathryn and Dan Mikesell. Many of these works, from emerging to established artists, will be on view for the first time in Miami. The exhibit will be on view from Oct. 8 through Nov. 26. Coconut Grove Bank is the fete’s Cultural Arts Sponsor.

Deering Estate Foundation board member Howard Tendrich, event chair for the ninth year, is elated to honor and enjoy the fine food, fine wine and fine art of South Africa.

“Wine on Harvest Moon has become the Foundation’s signature fundraising event,” Tendrich said. “The awareness, attention and, of course, net proceeds raised, afford the Foundation the ability to support the estate’s cultural and educational programs, historic preservation and environmental conservation efforts, key to fulfilling our mission.”

Attendees must be 21 or older and tickets are priced at $150 for Deering Estate Foundation members and $175 for non-members. For tickets or additional information, call 305-235-1668, ext. 266, or visit <http://deeringestate.com/wine-on-harvest-moon>.